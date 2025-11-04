3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 11/4/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors

While the Milwaukee Bucks have won three of their last four, they enter Tuesday's game as 2.5-point underdogs against the Toronto Raptors. Both teams rank in the top 11 of pace, boosting tonight's total to 237.5. However, the under is 3-1 in the Raptors' last four games. Which side of the total is the best bet?

Initially, the under looks likely due to the strength of each defense. According to Dunks & Threes, Toronto allows the ninth-lowest three-point shot distribution, fifth-fewest three-point attempts per game, and eighth-fewest three-point makes per contest. The Bucks have leaned on the three-ball with the ninth-highest shot distribution while averaging the second-most made triples per game.

Milwaukee touts the NBA's fourth-best offensive rating, though; it's not a one-trick pony. Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be a terror at the rim by taking 76.7% of his shots within 10 feet of the basket. He's off to a hot start, too, averaging 34.0 points per game (PPG) paired with a 68.1% field goal percentage (FG%). The Bucks still sit in the top half of points in the paint per game, and the Raptors cede the ninth-most points in the paint per contest.

Toronto is also in the top half of offensive rating (13th). It could have a slight advantage around the rim, averaging the 8th-most points in the paint per game while Milwaukee surrenders the 12th-most points in the paint per contest. Furthermore, the Raptors have the sixth-lowest three-point shot distribution but are efficient by draining 38.8% of their three-point looks (seventh-highest). Paired with paint points, Toronto could have success from beyond the arc.

Ultimately, the quick pace of both teams should have a big impact on the total. With each unit carrying a path to points, I'll take the over.

Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls

Courtesy of Tyrese Maxey (33.7 PPG) and VJ Edgecombe (20.3 PPG), the Philadelphia 76ers have featured one of the most entertaining backcourts in the league. They are expected to return Jared McCain from injury tonight; his promising 2024-25 rookie season (15.3 PPG) was cut short due to injury. This backcourt is only getting better, and the three-ball should play a major part for all three players.

Similar to the Sixers' surprise 5-1 start, the Chicago Bulls have flourished with a 5-1 record. They currently boast the Association's 12th-best defensive rating. This has mainly been on the back of an excellent perimeter defense, giving up the third-lowest three-point shot distribution, fourth-fewest three-point shots per game, and third-fewest made triples per contest. Chicago has the answer for Philly shooting a blistering 40.8% from three-point land (third-highest).

The Bulls' offense has lived in the paint with the highest shot distribution around the rim and second-most points in the paint per game. The 76ers have been mediocre on defense, ranking 19th in defensive rating. With Philadelphia giving up the 15th-most points in the paint per contest, Chicago has an angle to play to its strength.

Mainly thanks to Chicago's exceptional perimeter defense, give me the Bulls to cover at home.

Charlotte Hornets at New Orleans Pelicans

If you like defense, the Charlotte Hornets (26th) vs. the New Orleans Pelicans (29th) isn't for you as the two rank in the bottom five of defensive rating. Charlotte seems to have the clear advantage on offense, ranking 6th in offensive rating while the Pelicans are 27th. We have injuries to keep an eye on as LaMelo Ball (ankle) is questionable for the Hornets while Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Yves Missi (illness) are questionable for New Orleans.

If Ball (23.3 PPG) is active, I like the Hornets to win outright. As mentioned, Charlotte's offense has been far more productive. It touts the 13th-highest shot distribution around the rim and the 8th-highest from three. The Pels' D is most vulnerable from three, permitting the second-highest three-point shot distribution and fourth-most made triples per game. Once again, Ball's injury is key as he leads the team by taking 10.0 three-point shots per game.

New Orleans has the 7th-highest shot distribution around the rim, but it's leading to the 11th-fewest points in the paint per game. The Hornets give up the 15th-fewest points in the paint per contest -- which is still miles better compared to the Pelicans' defense sitting among the worst marks in the NBA.

Even the possession battle should be a major advantage for Charlotte. It touts the fourth-highest rebounding percentage while New Orleans has the second-lowest mark.

As long as Ball is active, the Hornets have a great shot of pulling off the upset on Tuesday.

