3 Kickers to Stream for Fantasy Football in NFL Week 10

Kickers aren't part of every fantasy league, but if they're used in yours, you shouldn't gloss over the position. Fantasy points are fantasy points, and hitting on a high-scoring week from a kicker can help you win your matchup.

Streaming the position might be the best way to go about it, and if that's the strategy you're deploying, this weekly article should be handy for you.

Here are three kickers you can stream this week.

Fantasy Football Kickers to Stream for Week 10

Matt Prater, Bills

Matchup: at Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills are nearly double-digit favorites on the road against the Miami Dolphins, and the over/under for their team total is set at 30.5. Per numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics, Buffalo ranks 2nd on offense while Miami is 28th on defense. Needless to say, we should expect the Bills to put up a lot of points this weekend.

Matt Prater is coming off a disappointing outing against the Kansas City Chiefs, as he nailed four extra points but otherwise missed his only field goal attempt (a 52-yarder). The good news is it was just his third missed kick of the season; he's converted 12-of-14 field goals and 25-of-26 extra points.

Unfortunately, even when tethered to a strong offense like Buffalo, we'll see games like last week where the majority of kicks are extra points, but Prater has shown a solid ceiling when things go right, scoring 12+ fantasy points three times. That's certainly in the realm of possibilities versus a shaky Dolphins team.

Prater is rostered in roughly a third of ESPN leagues and is even more wildly available in Yahoo! formats.

Jason Myers, Seahawks

Matchup: vs. Cardinals

Jason Myers hasn't been the most accurate kicker this year, hitting just 14-of-18 field goal attempts, but he's been perfect on all 27 extra points and has pretty consistently seen opportunities. Myers has dipped below 8.0 fantasy points only once through eight games and is averaging a robust 10.3 points per game.

He's benefited from being attached to a Seattle Seahawks offense that's inside the top 10 by our metrics. This attack has been fueled by the top adjusted passing offense, led by Sam Darnold averaging the second-most expected points added per dropback (0.24).

Seattle is a 6.5-point home favorite versus the Arizona Cardinals, setting the stage for what should be another good-to-great outing from Myers.

Myers is rostered in under 40% of ESPN and Yahoo! leagues.

Cairo Santos, Bears

Matchup: vs. Giants

It could be windy in Chicago on Sunday, so keep track of whether the over/under takes a noticeable hit later in the week, but if it doesn't, Cairo Santos is another potential option. While he's been scooped up in roughly half of ESPN formats, Santos' roster percentage is in the single digits in Yahoo! leagues.

When healthy, Santos has generally gotten the job done for us in fantasy, scoring 7.0, 3.0, 7.0, 19.0, 11.0, and 11.0 fantasy points. Similar to Myers, he hasn't been the most accurate kicker (11-of-14 on his field goals), but the combination of the Chicago Bears being competent in adjusted offense (13th) and not so much in adjusted defense (24th) leads to shootout potential in the right matchups -- much like we saw last week versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bears and New York Giants are showing a solid 48.5-point total, and it can't hurt that this game rates as one of the better ones in average offensive pace in Week 10. While we clearly can't expect the kind of craziness we saw in that Bengals game, this is a promising spot for Santos to be busy again.

