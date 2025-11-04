4 Best NBA FanDuel Picks Plays for Tuesday 11/4/25

It's an unusually busy six-game slate in the NBA, including a doubleheader on Peacock.

A pair of East dark horses, the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks, tip first on national television. Then, we'll take a trip to the state-of-the-art Intuit Dome as the Los Angeles Clippers host the Oklahoma City Thunder.

That means it's "more or less" time on FanDuel Picks. Which players have interesting numbers?

Today's Best FanDuel Picks NBA Plays

Kon Knueppel More Than 2.5 Made Threes

The Charlotte Hornets' official injury report is busy with Brandon Miller (shoulder) out and LaMelo Ball (questionable).

Miller's injury thrust Kon Knueppel into the starting lineup five games ago, and the sniper has attempted 8.2 threes per game since the move. He's eclipsed eight three-point tries in three games with Ball and then posted nine in the game without him, so as a play-finisher, his role doesn't seem overly affected by usage.

It should be bombs away against the New Orleans Pelicans, who allow the second-most attempts from deep in the NBA (43.7).

Knueppel has banged at least three treys in six of his eight games this season, and he seems a smidge undervalued in this current role because he's made only 28.6% of his shots from downtown in the last three games.

Kelly Oubre More Than 5.5 Rebounds

Shots aren't plentiful in the Philadelphia 76ers' pecking order right now with Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and VJ Edgecombe all meriting looks.

As such, Kelly Oubre has taken on a much different role this year. He's in ostensibly the power forward spot, and while his usage rate (17.3%) is down, he's leading the team in rebounding chances per game (13.1). Yes -- even over Embiid.

This is a good positional matchup for Oubre against the Chicago Bulls, who have allowed the sixth-most rebounds to opposing power forwards (11.8) so far this season despite strong team-level work on the glass (73.3% dREB).

Our NBA daily fantasy projections expect 6.3 median rebounds from Oubre tonight, implying he collects at least six about 60.1% of the time.

Devin Booker Less Than 28.5 Points

The 3-4 Phoenix Suns have played blowouts in three of their last five games, and visiting the Golden State Warriors isn't exactly a comfortable spot to rule out another.

That's just one factor working against Devin Booker from filling it up tonight. Booker is expected to flirt with the 30-point threshold after scoring at least 28 in five straight games, but the Dubs are a tough matchup.

Golden State is 10th in defensive rating (112.7 DRTG), 19th in pace (101.1), and allowing the fewest points per game to opposing two guards (14.4).

Booker's 30.6% usage rate in the last four games without Dillon Brooks (groin) is high, but it's not exceptional enough to think he can't fall on the "less" side of his scoring total. Our projections expect just 23.3 points in 35.0 minutes.

John Collins More Than 22.5 Points + Rebounds

This is the beauty on FanDuel Picks.

There's some uncertainty with the Clippers' lineup tonight given James Harden and Kawhi Leonard are on a back-to-back. John Collins' mark for points and rebounds could look like a bargain if one or both end up sitting. He's averaged at least 15.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per 36 minutes with one off the floor this year, leaping to 22.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per 36 when it's Leonard -- likely the larger chance of sitting -- on the pine.

Even if the Clips' big two don't sit, though, this is a solid spot for JC. The Thunder's vaunted defense has a soft spot for power forwards, ranking as a bottom-nine squad in points (25.9) and rebounds (10.9) per game allowed to the position.

Collins' +4.0 net rating (NRTG) is second-best in the struggling Clips' rotation behind Bogdan Bogdanovic. A role promotion even at full health could be coming as soon as tonight, too.

