4 Players to Sell High in Fantasy Football Entering Week 10

There are plenty of roster decisions that need to be made each week in fantasy football, including potential trades.

On one hand, it can be extremely beneficial to buy-low on a certain player via trade before they see a positive change in usage or experience a breakout performance. And on the opposite end of the spectrum, there are also players to consider trading away while their value is potentially at its peak.

With last week in the books, which players should we consider selling-high in fantasy football before this week's games take place?

Note: All stats come from Next Gen Stats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.

Players to Trade Away in Fantasy Football

Caleb Williams, QB, Bears

There's no doubt Sunday's back-and-forth shootout between the Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals was electric, and second-year quarterback Caleb Williams took advantage of the favorable matchup by finishing as the QB1 in fantasy for Week 9 with 36.7 points. Despite Williams' productive outing this past week -- one that saw him catch 2 passes for 22 yards and a touchdown -- he still has three games this year where he posted fewer than 13 fantasy points, and the Bears have become more of a balanced offense since their bye week.

Ahead of Week 10, Chicago is 26th in pass rate over expected (-4.0%) with both D'Andre Swift and rookie Kyle Monangai being effective on the ground, and five of his last nine matchups this season are against teams that are 12th or better in schedule-adjusted pass defense. Although Williams could potentially use his legs a bit more to raise his floor in fantasy after rushing for 50-plus yards for the second time this year in Week 9, I'd see what I could get for him in a trade following his QB1 performance against a woeful Cincy defense.

Bo Nix, QB, Broncos

After an inconsistent start to the season, Bo Nix is the QB2 in fantasy points per game (28.1) across the last three weeks, though a lot of the heavy lifting came from a 40-point performance in a come-from-behind win over the New York Giants in Week 7. On the year, Nix is now the QB7 in fantasy points per game (20.6), but I'd be looking to move on from him in hopes of upgrading at the quarterback position due to him being more inefficient than his rookie campaign in 2024.

Aside from Nix having the fifth-worst completion percentage over expected (-3.3%) among quarterbacks with 200-plus drop backs, he's also tied for the sixth-worst passing success rate (42.8%) despite playing behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. Although there are some positive matchups on the horizon for Nix, he will also face the Kansas City Chiefs (twice), Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Chargers -- who are all 11th or better in schedule-adjusted pass defense -- down the stretch, so there are more volatile fantasy outputs ahead for the second-year signal-caller.

Jameson Williams, WR, Lions

After a 2024 campaign where he tallied career-bests in receptions (58), receiving yards (1,001), and receiving touchdowns (7) in an above-average Detroit Lions' passing attack, many expected Jameson Williams to remain a key fixture of Detroit's offense in 2025. That simply hasn't come to fruition as Williams has five starts this season where he's contributed fewer than six fantasy points, as his usage suggests he's still more of a boom-or-bust option in fantasy rather than someone we can plug-and-play each week.

Even after posting 14-plus fantasy points for just the third time this season in Week 9, Williams has just the third-highest target share (15.6%), second-highest air yards share (34.4%), and fourth-highest yards per route run (1.45) among Detroit's pass catchers entering Week 10. With Williams being dependent on hauling in deep passes from Jared Goff and turning them into touchdowns, this is a good time to offer him up in exchange for a player who can be trusted more in our lineups on a weekly basis.

Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens

The return of Lamar Jackson unsurprisingly provided the Baltimore Ravens a much-needed boost in Week 9, and Mark Andrews certainly benefitted from Lamar operating the offense again. After producing fewer than 7 fantasy points in six of his previous seven outings, Andrews finished with 15.6 fantasy points in the win over the Miami Dolphins due to hauling in two touchdowns.

Even though Andrews found the end zone twice, he still had the second-highest snap rate (50.0%) among Baltimore's tight ends in Week 9 behind Isaiah Likely, and we should expect Zay Flowers to get more involved through the air again moving forward. While Andrews likely isn't going to garner a massive return, his name and the fact he's catching passes from Lamar may be enough to land a decent player via trade following his second two-touchdown performance of the season.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.