Horse Racing

2025 Preakness Stakes Contenders, Post Positions, and Odds Announced

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

2025 Preakness Stakes Contenders, Post Positions, and Odds Announced

The 2025 Preakness Stakes contenders and morning line odds have been announced.

The field for the 150th Preakness Stakes was drawn on Monday, May 12th. Preakness Stakes morning line odds -- an estimation of what the odds will be on the day of the race -- are also posted.

You can bet on which horse will win the Preakness with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025 Preakness Stakes Field and Odds

Post
Horse
Jockey
Trainer
Odds
1Goal OrientedFlavien PratBob Baffert6-1
2JournalismUmberto RispoliMichael W. McCarthy8-5
3American PromiseNik JuarezD. Wayne Lukas15-1
4Heart of HonorSaffie OsborneJamie Osborne12-1
5Pay BillyRaul MenaMichael E. Gorham20-1
6River ThamesIrad Ortiz Jr.Todd A. Pletcher9-2
7SandmanJohn VelazquezMark E. Casse4-1

2025 Preakness Stakes FAQ

When and Where Is the 2025 Preakness Stakes?

The 150th running of the Preakness Stakes will take place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, May 17th, 2025.

When Is Post Time for the 2025 Preakness Stakes?

The post time for the 2025 Preakness Stakes is approximately 7:01 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, May 17th.

