2025 Preakness Stakes Contenders, Post Positions, and Odds Announced

The 2025 Preakness Stakes contenders and morning line odds have been announced.

The field for the 150th Preakness Stakes was drawn on Monday, May 12th. Preakness Stakes morning line odds -- an estimation of what the odds will be on the day of the race -- are also posted.

2025 Preakness Stakes Field and Odds

Post Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1 Goal Oriented Flavien Prat Bob Baffert 6-1 2 Journalism Umberto Rispoli Michael W. McCarthy 8-5 3 American Promise Nik Juarez D. Wayne Lukas 15-1 4 Heart of Honor Saffie Osborne Jamie Osborne 12-1 5 Pay Billy Raul Mena Michael E. Gorham 20-1 6 River Thames Irad Ortiz Jr. Todd A. Pletcher 9-2 7 Sandman John Velazquez Mark E. Casse 4-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

2025 Preakness Stakes FAQ

When and Where Is the 2025 Preakness Stakes?

The 150th running of the Preakness Stakes will take place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, May 17th, 2025.

When Is Post Time for the 2025 Preakness Stakes?

The post time for the 2025 Preakness Stakes is approximately 7:01 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, May 17th.

