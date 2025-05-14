Preakness Clever Again Odds, History and Predictions

The 150th Preakness Stakes is nearly here, and a field of 9 three-year-old horses is set.

Clever Again is one of the six horses racing in Preakness that did not race in the Kentucky Derby. Nevertheless, Clever Again heads to Baltimore as a top contender thanks to a strong spring showing. Let's take a look at the Clever Again race history and morning-line odds ahead of the 2025 Preakness Stakes.

Clever Again Preakness Odds and Post Position

Clever Again's Preakness morning line odds are 5-1.

Post Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1 Goal Oriented Flavien Prat Bob Baffert 6-1 2 Journalism Umberto Rispoli Michael W. McCarthy 8-5 3 American Promise Nik Juarez D. Wayne Lukas 15-1 4 Heart of Honor Saffie Osborne Jamie Osborne 12-1 5 Pay Billy Raul Mena Michael E. Gorham 20-1 6 River Thames Irad Ortiz Jr. Todd A. Pletcher 9-2 7 Sandman John Velazquez Mark E. Casse 4-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Clever Again Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Steven M. Asmussen is a 2016 Hall of Fame inductee and two-time Eclipse Outstanding Trainer award winner (2008, 2009). Asmussen has two career 1st-place finishes at Preakness, most recently in 2009 with Rachel Alexandra.

Jockey Jose L. Ortiz -- the 2017 Eclipse Outstanding Jockey award winner -- has a pair of Triple Crown wins to his name, including in 2022 here at the Pimlico Race Course aboard Early Voting.

Clever Again Race History

Clever Again is one of the more inexperienced horses in the field, but the early results have been stellar. They've raced twice in 2025, winning both at Oaklawn Park with 100 and 107 speed scores.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Score 3/30/2025 Oaklawn Park Hot Springs Stakes 1 108 2/23/2025 Oaklawn Park Maiden Special Weight 1 100 4/21/2024 Keeneland Maiden Special Weight 2 86

Clever Again Preakness Prediction and Pick

Despite their inexperience, Clever Again trots to Baltimore as one of the top contenders for the 2025 Preakness Stakes. The odds are warranted given Clever Again's recent speed scores, and having a former Preakness winner aboard Clever Again certainly won't hurt their chances.

