Preakness Clever Again Odds, History and Predictions
The 150th Preakness Stakes is nearly here, and a field of 9 three-year-old horses is set.
Clever Again is one of the six horses racing in Preakness that did not race in the Kentucky Derby. Nevertheless, Clever Again heads to Baltimore as a top contender thanks to a strong spring showing. Let's take a look at the Clever Again race history and morning-line odds ahead of the 2025 Preakness Stakes.
Stay updated on the Preakness odds and contenders as we approach the main event!
You can bet on which horse will win Preakness with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook. New FanDuel Racing users are included in the excitement with a chance to get your first win wager on a single horse in any race at any track up to $500 back if you lose.
Clever Again Preakness Odds and Post Position
Clever Again's Preakness morning line odds are 5-1.
Post
Horse
Jockey
Trainer
Odds
|1
|Goal Oriented
|Flavien Prat
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|2
|Journalism
|Umberto Rispoli
|Michael W. McCarthy
|8-5
|3
|American Promise
|Nik Juarez
|D. Wayne Lukas
|15-1
|4
|Heart of Honor
|Saffie Osborne
|Jamie Osborne
|12-1
|5
|Pay Billy
|Raul Mena
|Michael E. Gorham
|20-1
|6
|River Thames
|Irad Ortiz Jr.
|Todd A. Pletcher
|9-2
|7
|Sandman
|John Velazquez
|Mark E. Casse
|4-1
Clever Again Horse Trainer and Jockey
Trainer Steven M. Asmussen is a 2016 Hall of Fame inductee and two-time Eclipse Outstanding Trainer award winner (2008, 2009). Asmussen has two career 1st-place finishes at Preakness, most recently in 2009 with Rachel Alexandra.
Jockey Jose L. Ortiz -- the 2017 Eclipse Outstanding Jockey award winner -- has a pair of Triple Crown wins to his name, including in 2022 here at the Pimlico Race Course aboard Early Voting.
Clever Again Race History
Clever Again is one of the more inexperienced horses in the field, but the early results have been stellar. They've raced twice in 2025, winning both at Oaklawn Park with 100 and 107 speed scores.
Speed Scores via Equibase.
Date
Track
Race
Finish
Equibase Speed Score
|3/30/2025
|Oaklawn Park
|Hot Springs Stakes
|1
|108
|2/23/2025
|Oaklawn Park
|Maiden Special Weight
|1
|100
|4/21/2024
|Keeneland
|Maiden Special Weight
|2
|86
Clever Again Preakness Prediction and Pick
Despite their inexperience, Clever Again trots to Baltimore as one of the top contenders for the 2025 Preakness Stakes. The odds are warranted given Clever Again's recent speed scores, and having a former Preakness winner aboard Clever Again certainly won't hurt their chances.
Check out FanDuel TV's Preakness preview below:
New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.
Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.
Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.
Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
21+ and reside in AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, MN, MT, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, or WY. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $0.10 or more. Verified FD Racing account required. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after issuance. Max refund $500. Restrictions apply. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in D.C., KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT.