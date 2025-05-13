2025 Preakness Stakes Participants: Who's In & Who's Out Following Kentucky Derby Results

After the Kentucky Derby on May 3rd, the 2025 Preakness Stakes field fell together quickly. The draw happened on Monday, May 12th with the race set to go on Saturday, May 17th at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Naturally, you can bet on which horse will win the Preakness Stakes at FanDuel Racing.

New FanDuel Racing users are included in the excitement with a chance to get your first win wager on a single horse in any race at any track up to $500 back if you lose.

This is what you need to know about who is in the 2025 Preakness Stakes, and who is out.

Is Kentucky Derby Winner Sovereignty In the 2025 Preakness Stakes?

No. Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty will skip the 2025 Preakness Stakes. Instead of running Sovereignty in all three races of the Triple Crown season, trainer Bill Mott is pointing the horse toward the Belmont Stakes, five weeks after the first Saturday in May.

Kentucky Derby Horses Racing In Preakness

Three horses that ran in the 2025 Kentucky Derby will now race in the 2025 Preakness. These are:

Journalism : Finished 2nd in the Kentucky Derby

: Finished 2nd in the Kentucky Derby Sandman : Finished 7th in the Kentucky Derby

: Finished 7th in the Kentucky Derby American Promise: Finished 16th in the Kentucky Derby

This means there are 6 horses that will be racing in Preakness that did not race in the Kentucky Derby. These are:

Goal Oriented

Heart of Honor

Pay Billy

River Thames

Clever Again

Gosger

All day coverage of the Preakness Stakes will take place on FanDuel TV. Stay tuned to FanDuel Research for full 2025 Preakness Stakes coverage.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ and reside in AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, MN, MT, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, or WY. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $0.10 or more. Verified FD Racing account required. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after issuance. Max refund $500. Restrictions apply. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in D.C., KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT.