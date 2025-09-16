FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Which NFL Defenses Have Allowed the Most Fantasy Points to RBs This Year?

Data Skrive

Which NFL Defenses Have Allowed the Most Fantasy Points to RBs This Year?

Stats updated as of 3:02 p.m. ET on September 16, 2025

Which NFL defense has given up the most fantasy points to quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL season? The New York Giants have surrendered the most at 27.4 fantasy points per game allowed, while the Los Angeles Rams are the best in the league, giving up only 8.8 per game.

See the table below for the up-to-date team leaders.

NFL Defense Team Fantasy Points Allowed to RB Leaders

Rank
Team
Average Fantasy Points Allowed to RBs
1Los Angeles Rams8.8
2Los Angeles Chargers9.2
3Cleveland Browns10
4Las Vegas Raiders10.5
5Green Bay Packers10.7
6Atlanta Falcons11
7Washington Commanders13

