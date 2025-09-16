NFL
Which NFL Defenses Have Allowed the Most Fantasy Points to RBs This Year?
Stats updated as of 3:02 p.m. ET on September 16, 2025
Which NFL defense has given up the most fantasy points to quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL season? The New York Giants have surrendered the most at 27.4 fantasy points per game allowed, while the Los Angeles Rams are the best in the league, giving up only 8.8 per game.
See the table below for the up-to-date team leaders.
NFL Defense Team Fantasy Points Allowed to RB Leaders
Rank
Team
Average Fantasy Points Allowed to RBs
|1
|Los Angeles Rams
|8.8
|2
|Los Angeles Chargers
|9.2
|3
|Cleveland Browns
|10
|4
|Las Vegas Raiders
|10.5
|5
|Green Bay Packers
|10.7
|6
|Atlanta Falcons
|11
|7
|Washington Commanders
|13
