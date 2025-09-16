Which NFL Defenses Have Allowed the Most Fantasy Points to RBs This Year?

Stats updated as of 3:02 p.m. ET on September 16, 2025

Which NFL defense has given up the most fantasy points to quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL season? The New York Giants have surrendered the most at 27.4 fantasy points per game allowed, while the Los Angeles Rams are the best in the league, giving up only 8.8 per game.

See the table below for the up-to-date team leaders.

NFL Defense Team Fantasy Points Allowed to RB Leaders

Rank Team Average Fantasy Points Allowed to RBs 1 Los Angeles Rams 8.8 2 Los Angeles Chargers 9.2 3 Cleveland Browns 10 4 Las Vegas Raiders 10.5 5 Green Bay Packers 10.7 6 Atlanta Falcons 11 7 Washington Commanders 13 View Full Table ChevronDown

