NFL

Which NFL Offenses Have the Most Passing Yards Per Game This Year?

Which NFL Offenses Have the Most Passing Yards Per Game This Year?

Stats updated as of 3:02 p.m. ET on September 16, 2025

Which NFL offense has racked up the most passing yards in the 2025 NFL season? The New York Giants have passed for the most, averaging 289.5 yards per game through the air, while the Tennessee Titans are the worst in the league, averaging just 102.5 per game.

Read on for a table of team leaders.

NFL Offense Team Passing Yards Leaders

Rank
Team
Passing Yards Per Game
1New York Giants289.5
2Buffalo Bills284
2Indianapolis Colts284
4Los Angeles Chargers270
5Detroit Lions267
6San Francisco 49ers266
7Dallas Cowboys265.5

