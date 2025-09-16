Which NFL Offenses Have the Most Passing Yards Per Game This Year?

Stats updated as of 3:02 p.m. ET on September 16, 2025

Which NFL offense has racked up the most passing yards in the 2025 NFL season? The New York Giants have passed for the most, averaging 289.5 yards per game through the air, while the Tennessee Titans are the worst in the league, averaging just 102.5 per game.

Read on for a table of team leaders.

NFL Offense Team Passing Yards Leaders

Rank Team Passing Yards Per Game 1 New York Giants 289.5 2 Buffalo Bills 284 2 Indianapolis Colts 284 4 Los Angeles Chargers 270 5 Detroit Lions 267 6 San Francisco 49ers 266 7 Dallas Cowboys 265.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

