NFL
Which NFL Offenses Have the Most Passing Yards Per Game This Year?
Stats updated as of 3:02 p.m. ET on September 16, 2025
Which NFL offense has racked up the most passing yards in the 2025 NFL season? The New York Giants have passed for the most, averaging 289.5 yards per game through the air, while the Tennessee Titans are the worst in the league, averaging just 102.5 per game.
Read on for a table of team leaders.
NFL Offense Team Passing Yards Leaders
Rank
Team
Passing Yards Per Game
|1
|New York Giants
|289.5
|2
|Buffalo Bills
|284
|2
|Indianapolis Colts
|284
|4
|Los Angeles Chargers
|270
|5
|Detroit Lions
|267
|6
|San Francisco 49ers
|266
|7
|Dallas Cowboys
|265.5
