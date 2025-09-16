NFL
Which NFL Defenses Have Allowed the Most Fantasy Points to WRs This Year?
Stats updated as of 3:02 p.m. ET on September 16, 2025
Which NFL defense has allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL season? The Chicago Bears have surrendered the most at 41.4 fantasy points per game allowed, while the Seattle Seahawks are the best in the league, giving up only 15.9 per game.
See the table below for a complete list of team leaders.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
NFL Defense Team Fantasy Points Allowed to WR Leaders
Rank
Team
Average Fantasy Points Allowed to WRs
|1
|Seattle Seahawks
|15.9
|2
|Minnesota Vikings
|16.8
|3
|Carolina Panthers
|17.5
|4
|Denver Broncos
|17.6
|5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|20.8
|6
|Washington Commanders
|21.5
|7
|Los Angeles Chargers
|21.9
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!