NFL

Which NFL Defenses Have Allowed the Most Fantasy Points to WRs This Year?

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Which NFL Defenses Have Allowed the Most Fantasy Points to WRs This Year?

Stats updated as of 3:02 p.m. ET on September 16, 2025

Which NFL defense has allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers in the 2025 NFL season? The Chicago Bears have surrendered the most at 41.4 fantasy points per game allowed, while the Seattle Seahawks are the best in the league, giving up only 15.9 per game.

See the table below for a complete list of team leaders.

NFL Defense Team Fantasy Points Allowed to WR Leaders

Rank
Team
Average Fantasy Points Allowed to WRs
1Seattle Seahawks15.9
2Minnesota Vikings16.8
3Carolina Panthers17.5
4Denver Broncos17.6
5Tampa Bay Buccaneers20.8
6Washington Commanders21.5
7Los Angeles Chargers21.9

