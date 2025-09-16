Which NFL Defenses Have Allowed the Most Fantasy Points to WRs This Year?

Stats updated as of 3:02 p.m. ET on September 16, 2025

Which NFL defense has allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL season? The Chicago Bears have surrendered the most at 41.4 fantasy points per game allowed, while the Seattle Seahawks are the best in the league, giving up only 15.9 per game.

See the table below for a complete list of team leaders.

NFL Defense Team Fantasy Points Allowed to WR Leaders

Rank Team Average Fantasy Points Allowed to WRs 1 Seattle Seahawks 15.9 2 Minnesota Vikings 16.8 3 Carolina Panthers 17.5 4 Denver Broncos 17.6 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20.8 6 Washington Commanders 21.5 7 Los Angeles Chargers 21.9 View Full Table ChevronDown

