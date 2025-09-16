Which NFL Defenses Have Allowed the Most Fantasy Points to QBs This Year?

Stats updated as of 3:02 p.m. ET on September 16, 2025

Which NFL defense has given up the most fantasy points to quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL season? The Chicago Bears have surrendered the most at 30.1 fantasy points per game allowed, while the Los Angeles Rams are the best in the league, giving up only 9.8 per game.

Keep reading to see a table of team leaders.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

NFL Defense Team Fantasy Points Allowed to QB Leaders

Rank Team Average Fantasy Points Allowed to QBs 1 Los Angeles Rams 9.8 2 Carolina Panthers 13.3 3 Tennessee Titans 13.6 3 San Francisco 49ers 13.6 5 Atlanta Falcons 13.7 6 Denver Broncos 14.2 7 Minnesota Vikings 14.8 View Full Table ChevronDown

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!