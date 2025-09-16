NFL
Which NFL Defenses Have Allowed the Most Fantasy Points to QBs This Year?
Stats updated as of 3:02 p.m. ET on September 16, 2025
Which NFL defense has given up the most fantasy points to quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL season? The Chicago Bears have surrendered the most at 30.1 fantasy points per game allowed, while the Los Angeles Rams are the best in the league, giving up only 9.8 per game.
Keep reading to see a table of team leaders.
NFL Defense Team Fantasy Points Allowed to QB Leaders
Rank
Team
Average Fantasy Points Allowed to QBs
|1
|Los Angeles Rams
|9.8
|2
|Carolina Panthers
|13.3
|3
|Tennessee Titans
|13.6
|3
|San Francisco 49ers
|13.6
|5
|Atlanta Falcons
|13.7
|6
|Denver Broncos
|14.2
|7
|Minnesota Vikings
|14.8
