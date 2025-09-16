Which NFL Defenses Have Allowed the Most Fantasy Points to TEs This Year?

Stats updated as of 3:02 p.m. ET on September 16, 2025

Which NFL defense has given up the most fantasy points to tight ends in the 2025 NFL season? The New England Patriots have conceded the most at 21.6 fantasy points per game allowed, while the Atlanta Falcons are the best in the league, giving up 0.9 per game.

Read on for a table of team leaders.

NFL Defense Team Fantasy Points Allowed to TE Leaders

Rank Team Average Fantasy Points Allowed to TEs 1 Atlanta Falcons 0.9 2 Buffalo Bills 4.5 3 Houston Texans 5.1 4 Kansas City Chiefs 5.3 5 Las Vegas Raiders 5.7 6 Minnesota Vikings 5.8 7 Jacksonville Jaguars 6.6 View Full Table ChevronDown

