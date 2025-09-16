FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Which NFL Defenses Have Allowed the Most Fantasy Points to TEs This Year?

Which NFL Defenses Have Allowed the Most Fantasy Points to TEs This Year?

Stats updated as of 3:02 p.m. ET on September 16, 2025

Which NFL defense has given up the most fantasy points to tight ends in the 2025 NFL season? The New England Patriots have conceded the most at 21.6 fantasy points per game allowed, while the Atlanta Falcons are the best in the league, giving up 0.9 per game.

Read on for a table of team leaders.

NFL Defense Team Fantasy Points Allowed to TE Leaders

Rank
Team
Average Fantasy Points Allowed to TEs
1Atlanta Falcons0.9
2Buffalo Bills4.5
3Houston Texans5.1
4Kansas City Chiefs5.3
5Las Vegas Raiders5.7
6Minnesota Vikings5.8
7Jacksonville Jaguars6.6

