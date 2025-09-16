FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Which NFL Defenses Have the Most Sacks This Year?

Stats updated as of 3:02 p.m. ET on September 16, 2025

Which NFL defense has totaled the most sacks in the 2025 NFL season? The New England Patriots lead the way with nine total sacks, while the Carolina Panthers have the lowest total in the league with one.

Read on for a table of team leaders.

NFL Defense Team Sack Leaders

Rank
Team
Total Sacks
1New England Patriots9
2Green Bay Packers8
2Los Angeles Rams8
2New Orleans Saints8
5Houston Texans7
5Atlanta Falcons7
5Denver Broncos7

