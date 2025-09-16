Which NFL Defenses Have the Most Sacks This Year?

Stats updated as of 3:02 p.m. ET on September 16, 2025

Which NFL defense has totaled the most sacks in the 2025 NFL season? The New England Patriots lead the way with nine total sacks, while the Carolina Panthers have the lowest total in the league with one.

NFL Defense Team Sack Leaders

Rank Team Total Sacks 1 New England Patriots 9 2 Green Bay Packers 8 2 Los Angeles Rams 8 2 New Orleans Saints 8 5 Houston Texans 7 5 Atlanta Falcons 7 5 Denver Broncos 7 View Full Table ChevronDown

