College Basketball Best Bets Today: Odds, Predictions & Picks for Saturday’s March Madness
The NCAA Tournament continues Saturday with a strong early slate featuring a mix of top seeds, double-digit underdogs, and tempo-driven matchups.
If you're searching for the best college basketball bets today, these early games offer value across spreads and totals, especially where matchup dynamics create edges beyond seeding.
Let’s break down the top March Madness predictions and best bets for today’s early games.
Best Bet #1: Saint Louis +12.5 (-115) vs. Michigan
- Spread: Michigan -12.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: Saint Louis +570 / Michigan -850
- Total: 161.5
This is one of the highest totals on the board — and that matters when evaluating large spreads.
Why Saint Louis can cover:
- Offense runs heavily through Robbie Avila, creating consistent scoring opportunities
- Backcourt led by Trey Green keeps tempo high
- High total (161.5) increases variance and favors underdogs
Michigan has the edge, but in a fast-paced game, double-digit spreads become much harder to cover.
Best Bet: Saint Louis +12.5 (-115)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #2: Louisville +4.5 (-105) vs. Michigan State
- Spread: Michigan State -4.5 (-115)
- Moneyline: Louisville +172 / Michigan State -210
- Total: 151.5
This is one of the most competitive matchups of the day.
Why Louisville is live:
- Balanced starting lineup with multiple scoring options (Wooley, McKneely, Conwell)
- Ability to generate offense in both transition and half-court sets
- Michigan State relies heavily on structure and defense, which can limit margin
In a game projected to stay close, getting points provides strong value.
Best Bet: Louisville +4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #3: TCU vs. Duke — Under 139.5 (-110)
- Spread: Duke -11.5 (-118)
- Moneyline: TCU +590 / Duke -900
- Total: 139.5
This is a classic tournament under setup.
Why the under stands out:
- Duke’s size and depth allow them to control tempo once ahead
- TCU’s offense can struggle in half-court settings
- Double-digit spreads often lead to slower second halves
Even if Duke dominates, the game script favors fewer possessions late.
Best Bet: Under 139.5 (-110)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #4: Texas A&M +10.5 (-110) vs. Houston
- Spread: Houston -10.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Texas A&M +450 / Houston -630
- Total: 142.5
Houston is one of the best teams in the country — but this number creates value on the underdog.
Why Texas A&M can cover:
- Guard play led by Pop Isaacs provides shot creation
- Houston plays at a controlled pace, limiting possessions
- Large spreads + slower tempo favor underdogs
Texas A&M doesn’t need to win — just stay within range.
Best Bet: Texas A&M +10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Early Slate Betting Strategy
When betting early March Madness games:
- Target high totals + large spreads → underdog value
- Look for tempo mismatches → totals opportunities
- Prioritize teams with guard play and shot creation
Early games often:
- Start slower
- Tighten defensively
- Create value on underdogs
Final Betting Thoughts
Saturday’s early slate offers a strong mix of:
- Live underdogs (Saint Louis, Louisville)
- Tempo-based totals (TCU/Duke)
- Value spreads (Texas A&M)
The key is focusing on game script and possession count, not just seeding.
Best Bets Recap
- Saint Louis +12.5 (-115)
- Louisville +4.5 (-105)
- TCU vs. Duke Under 139.5 (-110)
- Texas A&M +10.5 (-110)