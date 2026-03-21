College Basketball Best Bets Today: Odds, Predictions & Picks for Saturday’s March Madness

The NCAA Tournament continues Saturday with a strong early slate featuring a mix of top seeds, double-digit underdogs, and tempo-driven matchups.

If you're searching for the best college basketball bets today, these early games offer value across spreads and totals, especially where matchup dynamics create edges beyond seeding.

Let’s break down the top March Madness predictions and best bets for today’s early games.

Best Bet #1: Saint Louis +12.5 (-115) vs. Michigan

Spread: Michigan -12.5 (-105)

Michigan -12.5 (-105) Moneyline: Saint Louis +570 / Michigan -850

Saint Louis +570 / Michigan -850 Total: 161.5

This is one of the highest totals on the board — and that matters when evaluating large spreads.

Why Saint Louis can cover:

Offense runs heavily through Robbie Avila , creating consistent scoring opportunities

, creating consistent scoring opportunities Backcourt led by Trey Green keeps tempo high

keeps tempo high High total (161.5) increases variance and favors underdogs

Michigan has the edge, but in a fast-paced game, double-digit spreads become much harder to cover.

Best Bet: Saint Louis +12.5 (-115)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Saint Louis @ Michigan Mar 21 4:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #2: Louisville +4.5 (-105) vs. Michigan State

Spread: Michigan State -4.5 (-115)

Michigan State -4.5 (-115) Moneyline: Louisville +172 / Michigan State -210

Louisville +172 / Michigan State -210 Total: 151.5

This is one of the most competitive matchups of the day.

Why Louisville is live:

Balanced starting lineup with multiple scoring options ( Wooley, McKneely, Conwell )

) Ability to generate offense in both transition and half-court sets

Michigan State relies heavily on structure and defense, which can limit margin

In a game projected to stay close, getting points provides strong value.

Best Bet: Louisville +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Louisville @ Michigan State Mar 21 6:45pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #3: TCU vs. Duke — Under 139.5 (-110)

Spread: Duke -11.5 (-118)

Duke -11.5 (-118) Moneyline: TCU +590 / Duke -900

TCU +590 / Duke -900 Total: 139.5

This is a classic tournament under setup.

Why the under stands out:

Duke’s size and depth allow them to control tempo once ahead

TCU’s offense can struggle in half-court settings

Double-digit spreads often lead to slower second halves

Even if Duke dominates, the game script favors fewer possessions late.

Best Bet: Under 139.5 (-110)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points TCU @ Duke Mar 21 9:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #4: Texas A&M +10.5 (-110) vs. Houston

Spread: Houston -10.5 (-110)

Houston -10.5 (-110) Moneyline: Texas A&M +450 / Houston -630

Texas A&M +450 / Houston -630 Total: 142.5

Houston is one of the best teams in the country — but this number creates value on the underdog.

Why Texas A&M can cover:

Guard play led by Pop Isaacs provides shot creation

provides shot creation Houston plays at a controlled pace, limiting possessions

Large spreads + slower tempo favor underdogs

Texas A&M doesn’t need to win — just stay within range.

Best Bet: Texas A&M +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Texas A&M @ Houston Mar 21 10:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Early Slate Betting Strategy

When betting early March Madness games:

Target high totals + large spreads → underdog value

→ underdog value Look for tempo mismatches → totals opportunities

→ totals opportunities Prioritize teams with guard play and shot creation

Early games often:

Start slower

Tighten defensively

Create value on underdogs

Final Betting Thoughts

Saturday’s early slate offers a strong mix of:

Live underdogs (Saint Louis, Louisville)

Tempo-based totals (TCU/Duke)

Value spreads (Texas A&M)

The key is focusing on game script and possession count, not just seeding.

Best Bets Recap