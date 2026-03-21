College Basketball Best Bets: Odds, Predictions & Picks for Saturday Night March Madness
The NCAA Tournament continues Saturday night with a strong late slate featuring competitive spreads, high totals, and multiple upset opportunities.
If you're looking for the best college basketball bets today, these games offer value across underdogs, totals, and game script-driven edges.
Let’s break down the top March Madness best bets for tonight’s games.
Best Bet #1: Texas +6.5 (-112) vs. Gonzaga
- Spread: Gonzaga -6.5 (-108)
- Moneyline: Texas +220 / Gonzaga -275
- Total: 147.5
Texas profiles as one of the most dangerous underdogs on the slate.
Why Texas can cover (and win):
- Guard play led by Jordan Pope and Tramon Mark provides shot creation
- Ability to generate offense both in transition and half-court sets
- Gonzaga leans heavily on Graham Ike inside, which Texas can counter with pace and perimeter scoring
With a spread over two possessions, this game is likely tighter than the line suggests.
Best Bet: Texas +6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #2: Vanderbilt vs. Nebraska — Under 146.5 (-105)
- Spread: Vanderbilt -1.5 (-120)
- Moneyline: Vanderbilt -137 / Nebraska +114
- Total: 146.5
This is one of the most balanced matchups on the slate — and that often leads to lower scoring.
Why the under stands out:
- Both teams rely on structured half-court offense
- Nebraska’s offense flows through Rienk Mast, slowing tempo
- Vanderbilt’s scoring is balanced but not overly fast-paced
With a near pick’em spread, this game should remain controlled and methodical.
Best Bet: Under 146.5 (-105)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #3: High Point +11.5 (-102) vs. Arkansas
- Spread: Arkansas -11.5 (-120)
- Moneyline: High Point +550 / Arkansas -820
- Total: 169.5
High Point already proved it can compete at this level — and this is another strong spot.
Why High Point can cover:
- Offensive aggression led by Rob Martin and supporting scorers
- Arkansas may need time to adjust after High Point’s upset performance
- Extremely high total (169.5) increases variance
In fast-paced games, large spreads become more difficult to cover.
Best Bet: High Point +11.5 (-102)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Lean: Texas vs. Gonzaga — Over 147.5 (-110)
- Both teams have offensive firepower
- Texas pushes tempo
- Gonzaga is efficient inside and out
If the game stays competitive, this could turn into a higher-scoring matchup.
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Late Slate Betting Strategy
For night games:
- Target underdogs in high-total games
- Look for unders in tight spreads
- Focus on guard play and shot creation
Late slate games often:
- Are more competitive
- Feature sharper lines
- Offer value in matchup-specific spots
Final Best Bet Thoughts
Saturday night’s slate offers a strong mix of:
- Live underdogs (Texas, High Point)
- Tempo-based totals (Vanderbilt/Nebraska)
- Competitive matchups with late-game variance
The key is identifying where game script and pace create value beyond the spread.
Best Bets Recap
- Texas +6.5 (-112)
- Vanderbilt vs. Nebraska Under 146.5 (-105)
- High Point +11.5 (-102)