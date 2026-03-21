College Basketball Best Bets: Odds, Predictions & Picks for Saturday Night March Madness

The NCAA Tournament continues Saturday night with a strong late slate featuring competitive spreads, high totals, and multiple upset opportunities.

If you're looking for the best college basketball bets today, these games offer value across underdogs, totals, and game script-driven edges.

Let’s break down the top March Madness best bets for tonight’s games.

Best Bet #1: Texas +6.5 (-112) vs. Gonzaga

Spread: Gonzaga -6.5 (-108)

Gonzaga -6.5 (-108) Moneyline: Texas +220 / Gonzaga -275

Texas +220 / Gonzaga -275 Total: 147.5

Texas profiles as one of the most dangerous underdogs on the slate.

Why Texas can cover (and win):

Guard play led by Jordan Pope and Tramon Mark provides shot creation

provides shot creation Ability to generate offense both in transition and half-court sets

Gonzaga leans heavily on Graham Ike inside, which Texas can counter with pace and perimeter scoring

With a spread over two possessions, this game is likely tighter than the line suggests.

Best Bet: Texas +6.5 (-112)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Texas @ Gonzaga Mar 21 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #2: Vanderbilt vs. Nebraska — Under 146.5 (-105)

Spread: Vanderbilt -1.5 (-120)

Vanderbilt -1.5 (-120) Moneyline: Vanderbilt -137 / Nebraska +114

Vanderbilt -137 / Nebraska +114 Total: 146.5

This is one of the most balanced matchups on the slate — and that often leads to lower scoring.

Why the under stands out:

Both teams rely on structured half-court offense

Nebraska’s offense flows through Rienk Mast , slowing tempo

, slowing tempo Vanderbilt’s scoring is balanced but not overly fast-paced

With a near pick’em spread, this game should remain controlled and methodical.

Best Bet: Under 146.5 (-105)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Vanderbilt @ Nebraska Mar 22 12:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Bet #3: High Point +11.5 (-102) vs. Arkansas

Spread: Arkansas -11.5 (-120)

Arkansas -11.5 (-120) Moneyline: High Point +550 / Arkansas -820

High Point +550 / Arkansas -820 Total: 169.5

High Point already proved it can compete at this level — and this is another strong spot.

Why High Point can cover:

Offensive aggression led by Rob Martin and supporting scorers

Arkansas may need time to adjust after High Point’s upset performance

Extremely high total (169.5) increases variance

In fast-paced games, large spreads become more difficult to cover.

Best Bet: High Point +11.5 (-102)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points High Point @ Arkansas Mar 22 1:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Lean: Texas vs. Gonzaga — Over 147.5 (-110)

Both teams have offensive firepower

Texas pushes tempo

Gonzaga is efficient inside and out

If the game stays competitive, this could turn into a higher-scoring matchup.

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Texas @ Gonzaga Mar 21 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Late Slate Betting Strategy

For night games:

Target underdogs in high-total games

Look for unders in tight spreads

Focus on guard play and shot creation

Late slate games often:

Are more competitive

Feature sharper lines

Offer value in matchup-specific spots

Final Best Bet Thoughts

Saturday night’s slate offers a strong mix of:

Live underdogs (Texas, High Point)

Tempo-based totals (Vanderbilt/Nebraska)

Competitive matchups with late-game variance

The key is identifying where game script and pace create value beyond the spread.

Best Bets Recap