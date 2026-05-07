Cubs vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 7

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Thursday includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Cubs vs Reds Game Info

Chicago Cubs (24-12) vs. Cincinnati Reds (20-16)

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Thursday, May 7, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and Reds.TV

Cubs vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-205) | CIN: (+172)

CHC: (-205) | CIN: (+172) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+102) | CIN: +1.5 (-122)

CHC: -1.5 (+102) | CIN: +1.5 (-122) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Cubs vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 3-2, 2.40 ERA vs Rhett Lowder (Reds) - 3-2, 5.09 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to Shota Imanaga (3-2, 2.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Rhett Lowder (3-2, 5.09 ERA). Imanaga's team is 3-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Imanaga's team has a record of 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Reds are 4-3-0 against the spread when Lowder starts. The Reds have been the moneyline underdog in six of Lowder's starts this season, and they went 4-2 in those games.

Cubs vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (64.4%)

Cubs vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Reds, Chicago is the favorite at -205, and Cincinnati is +172 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Reds are -122 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are +102.

Cubs vs Reds Over/Under

Cubs versus Reds, on May 7, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 16 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 1-2 when favored by -205 or more this year.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 22 of their 35 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs are 17-18-0 against the spread in their 35 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline 23 total times this season. They've gone 14-9 in those games.

Cincinnati has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +172 or longer.

The Reds have had an over/under set by bookmakers 34 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 20 of those games (20-13-1).

The Reds have put together a 21-13-0 record ATS this season (covering 61.8% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .834, fueled by an OBP of .377 to go with a slugging percentage of .457. He has a .300 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 50th in slugging.

Hoerner has recorded a base hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .289 with three doubles, four walks and five RBIs.

Dansby Swanson is hitting .205 with two doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks, while slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is 157th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging in the major leagues.

Ian Happ leads Chicago in total hits (30) this season, and 15 of those have gone for extra bases.

Moises Ballesteros is batting .302 with a .371 OBP and 18 RBI for Chicago this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart is batting .252 with six doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He ranks 81st in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Elly De La Cruz's 39 hits, .352 on-base percentage and .528 slugging percentage are all team-highs. He has a batting average of .275.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .275 with five doubles, six home runs and eight walks.

Spencer Steer has six doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while batting .254.

Cubs vs Reds Head to Head

5/5/2026: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/20/2025: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/19/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/18/2025: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/6/2025: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/5/2025: 5-1 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-1 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/4/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/1/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/31/2025: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/30/2025: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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