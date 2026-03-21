March Madness Best Bets Today: 5 Best Picks, Odds, Predictions, Betting Advice for NCAAB
Saturday's 5 Best Bets for College Basketball
The NCAA Tournament continues Saturday with one of the strongest slates of the weekend, featuring a mix of elite teams, live underdogs, and high-total matchups.
If you're searching for the best March Madness bets today, this card offers value across spreads and totals, especially in games where matchup dynamics create edges beyond the raw talent gap.
Here are the top 5 March Madness college basketball best bets for Saturday’s games.
Best Bet #1: Louisville +4.5 (-110) vs. Michigan State
- Spread: Michigan State -4.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Louisville +162 / Michigan State -196
- Total: 150.5
This is one of the most competitive matchups on the board, and the spread reflects that — but there’s still value on Louisville catching points.
Why Louisville is the play:
- Louisville just knocked off South Florida and showed the ability to win a physical game
- Their offensive balance allows them to score both in transition and in half-court sets
- Michigan State thrives on defense, but they don’t always create separation offensively
In a game likely decided in the final minutes, getting +4.5 provides a valuable cushion — especially with Louisville’s ability to keep pace late.
Best Bet: Louisville +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #2: TCU vs. Duke — Under 139.5 (-105)
- Spread: Duke -11.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: TCU +540 / Duke -800
- Total: 139.5
This matchup sets up as a classic tournament under spot.
Why the under makes sense:
- Duke is comfortable controlling tempo when playing with a lead, often slowing possessions in the second half
- TCU struggled offensively at times against Ohio State and may find scoring even tougher here
- Double-digit spreads often lead to slower second halves and fewer transition opportunities
With Duke likely dictating pace and TCU forced into half-court offense, this game profiles as lower scoring than the number suggests.
Best Bet: Under 139.5 (-105)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #3: Texas +5.5 (-102) vs. Gonzaga
- Spread: Gonzaga -5.5 (-120)
- Moneyline: Texas +198 / Gonzaga -245
- Total: 147.5
Texas continues to look like one of the most dangerous double-digit seeds in the tournament.
Why Texas could pull off the upset:
- Already proved its upside with a win over BYU
- Strong guard play gives them the ability to create offense late in games
- Gonzaga is efficient offensively, but they can be vulnerable to runs and defensive lapses
This matchup likely turns into a back-and-forth game, and Texas has the shot-making to stay within one or two possessions — or even win outright.
Best Bet: Texas +5.5 (-102)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #4: High Point vs. Arkansas — Under 169.5 (-110)
- Spread: Arkansas -11.5 (-115)
- Moneyline: High Point +530 / Arkansas -780
- Total: 169.5
This total is the highest on the board — and one of the most obvious spots to fade.
Why the under stands out:
- Tournament games rarely maintain a full-game pace high enough to justify a total near 170
- Arkansas has the defensive ability to slow High Point down after its upset win
- If Arkansas builds a lead, the pace will likely drop significantly in the second half
Even in faster games, totals this high leave very little margin for error.
Best Bet: Under 169.5 (-110)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Best Bet #5: Houston -10.5 (-110) vs. Texas A&M
- Spread: Houston -10.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Texas A&M +430 / Houston -600
- Total: 142.5
Houston remains one of the most complete teams in the tournament, and this is a strong matchup for them.
Why Houston covers:
- Elite defensive efficiency forces opponents into low-percentage shots
- Physicality and rebounding edge limit second-chance opportunities
- Texas A&M can struggle to generate consistent offense against disciplined defenses
Houston’s ability to control both pace and shot quality gives them a strong chance to win comfortably.
Best Bet: Houston -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Honorable Mentions
- Michigan -12.5 vs. Saint Louis — Clear talent edge, but high total (161.5) introduces volatility
- Nebraska +1.5 vs. Vanderbilt — True coin-flip game with slight value on the dog
- VCU +10.5 vs. Illinois — VCU’s pressure creates upset potential, but Illinois’ offense is elite
Betting Strategy for Saturday
- Focus on mid-range spreads (4–10 points) where value is strongest
- Target inflated totals in tournament settings
- Look for teams that can control tempo and limit possessions
Saturday games tend to:
- Be more competitive
- Feature sharper lines
- Reward matchup-specific analysis
Final Thoughts
Saturday’s March Madness slate offers one of the best betting opportunities of the tournament so far.
The key is identifying:
- Underdogs that can keep games close
- Totals that are inflated by pace assumptions
- Favorites with clear matchup advantages
Best Bets Recap
- Louisville +4.5 (-110)
- TCU vs. Duke Under 139.5 (-105)
- Texas +5.5 (-102)
- High Point vs. Arkansas Under 169.5 (-110)
- Houston -10.5 (-110)
Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.