Royals vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 7

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The MLB's Thursday schedule includes the Kansas City Royals taking on the Cleveland Guardians.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Royals vs Guardians Game Info

Kansas City Royals (17-19) vs. Cleveland Guardians (18-19)

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Thursday, May 7, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and CleGuardians.TV

Royals vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-146) | CLE: (+124)

KC: (-146) | CLE: (+124) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+132) | CLE: +1.5 (-160)

KC: -1.5 (+132) | CLE: +1.5 (-160) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Royals vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo (Royals) - 1-1, 2.68 ERA vs Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 1-4, 6.56 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Seth Lugo (1-1) to the mound, while Slade Cecconi (1-4) will get the nod for the Guardians. Lugo and his team are 5-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Lugo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. The Guardians have gone 2-5-0 against the spread when Cecconi starts. The Guardians are 1-5 in Cecconi's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Royals vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (60.9%)

Royals vs Guardians Moneyline

Kansas City is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +124 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at +1.5 on the runline against the Royals. The Guardians are -160 to cover the spread, and the Royals are +132.

Royals vs Guardians Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Royals-Guardians on May 7, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Royals have been chosen as favorites in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (60%) in those games.

This year Kansas City has won three of five games when listed as at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 14 of their 34 opportunities.

The Royals have an against the spread mark of 17-17-0 in 34 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have compiled a 9-10 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.4% of those games).

Cleveland is 4-4 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 36 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-18-0).

The Guardians have an 18-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 41 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .434, both of which rank first among Kansas City hitters this season. He has a .287 batting average and an on-base percentage of .358.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Witt has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Maikel Garcia has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks. He's batting .256 and slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 76th, his on-base percentage 104th, and his slugging percentage 85th.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 24 hits this season and has a slash line of .192/.281/.352.

Salvador Perez has been key for Kansas City with 29 hits, an OBP of .245 plus a slugging percentage of .353.

Perez has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two doubles and five RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is hitting .212 with eight doubles, six home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .401 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he ranks 144th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Chase DeLauter's 35 hits, .388 on-base percentage and .543 slugging percentage all lead his team. He has a batting average of .302.

His batting average is 25th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 22nd, and he is 15th in slugging.

Brayan Rocchio is hitting .261 with four doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Angel Martinez is hitting .271 with seven doubles, five home runs and four walks.

Royals vs Guardians Head to Head

5/5/2026: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/4/2026: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/8/2026: 10-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/7/2026: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/6/2026: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 9/11/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/10/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/9/2025: 2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/8/2025: 10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/27/2025: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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