Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 7

Will Freddy Peralta strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Michael Lorenzen exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 7, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

Freddy Peralta (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Freddy Peralta (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -172) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -172) | 6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Michael Lorenzen (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 3 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Michael Lorenzen (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks