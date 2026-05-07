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Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 7

Will Freddy Peralta strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Michael Lorenzen exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 7, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

  • Freddy Peralta (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Freddy Peralta (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -172) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Michael Lorenzen (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Michael Lorenzen (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Paul Skenes (Pirates): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Mike Soroka (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

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