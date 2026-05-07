MLB
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 7
Will Freddy Peralta strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Michael Lorenzen exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 7, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
New York Mets at Colorado Rockies
- Freddy Peralta (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Freddy Peralta (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -172) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Michael Lorenzen (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Michael Lorenzen (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Paul Skenes (Pirates): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Mike Soroka (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances