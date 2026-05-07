Pirates vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 7

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The MLB's Thursday slate includes the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (19-17) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-17)

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Thursday, May 7, 2026 Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-132) | ARI: (+112)

PIT: (-132) | ARI: (+112) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+130) | ARI: +1.5 (-156)

PIT: -1.5 (+130) | ARI: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 3-1, 2.85 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 1-2, 4.45 ERA

The Pirates will look to Mitch Keller (3-1) versus the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (1-2). Keller and his team have a record of 3-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Keller's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks have gone 5-2-0 against the spread when Gallen starts. The Diamondbacks have a 2-3 record in Gallen's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (53.6%)

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Pirates vs. Diamondbacks reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-132) and Arizona as the underdog (+112) despite being the home team.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Pirates are at the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Pirates are +130 to cover the runline, with the Diamondbacks being -156.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for Pirates-Diamondbacks on May 7 is 7.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

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Pirates vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Pirates have been victorious in 13, or 61.9%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Pittsburgh has come away with a win five times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 19 of their 35 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates are 18-17-0 against the spread in their 35 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have won nine of the 23 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (39.1%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Arizona has gone 7-7 (50%).

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times this season for a 20-12-2 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have collected a 22-12-0 record against the spread this season (covering 64.7% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz is hitting .257 with six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .314 while slugging .486.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 74th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn has five doubles, five home runs and 16 walks. He's batting .301 and slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .385.

He is 26th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh in total hits (28) this season, and 16 of those have gone for extra bases.

Bryan Reynolds has 32 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .400.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ildemaro Vargas has accumulated 40 hits with a .396 on-base percentage and a .645 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .374.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is first, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Corbin Carroll is hitting .265 with seven doubles, four triples, four home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .504 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .245 with five doubles, three triples, two home runs and 19 walks.

Nolan Arenado has three doubles, five home runs and eight walks while hitting .273.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

5/5/2026: 9-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/27/2025: 6-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/25/2025: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2025: 10-1 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-1 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/27/2025: 9-6 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

9-6 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/26/2025: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/4/2024: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/3/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/2/2024: 9-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/28/2024: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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