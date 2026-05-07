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Hurricanes vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Hurricanes vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3

The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Philadelphia Flyers is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12)
  • Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: TNT

Hurricanes vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-162)Flyers (+134)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Flyers win (51.2%)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flyers. The Hurricanes are +152 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are -188.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Flyers on May 7, with the over being +120 and the under -148.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Philadelphia is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -162 favorite despite being on the road.

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