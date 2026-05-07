Hurricanes vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3

The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Philadelphia Flyers is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12)

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Thursday, May 7, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: TNT

Hurricanes vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-162) Flyers (+134) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flyers win (51.2%)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Puck Line

The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flyers. The Hurricanes are +152 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are -188.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Flyers on May 7, with the over being +120 and the under -148.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Moneyline

Philadelphia is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -162 favorite despite being on the road.

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