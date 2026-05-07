Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 7

Will Hunter Goodman or Juan Soto hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 7, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) MJ Melendez (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) MJ Melendez (Mets): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Edouard Julien (Rockies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+760 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Edouard Julien (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Jake McCarthy (Rockies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Jake McCarthy (Rockies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks