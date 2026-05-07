MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 7
Will Hunter Goodman or Juan Soto hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 7, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
New York Mets at Colorado Rockies
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)
- MJ Melendez (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- MJ Melendez (Mets): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Edouard Julien (Rockies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Edouard Julien (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Jake McCarthy (Rockies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Jake McCarthy (Rockies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Konnor Griffin (Pirates): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games