Sweet 16 Predictions: NCAA College Basketball Picks, Odds & Best Bets for the Round of 32
The NCAA Tournament is officially in full swing, and with the Round of 32 now set, the path to the Sweet 16 is much clearer.
If you're searching for March Madness predictions, Sweet 16 picks, and best bets, this is where matchups, momentum, and seeding start to matter most.
Let’s break down the best Sweet 16 predictions based on the current bracket and Round of 32 matchups.
East Region Sweet 16 Predictions
Duke (1) vs. TCU (9)
Duke handled its opener and now faces a TCU team that survived a tight game against Ohio State.
Why Duke advances:
- Superior depth and talent
- Ability to control tempo late
- Strong defensive presence
Pick: Duke to reach Sweet 16
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St. John’s (5) vs. Kansas (4)
One of the most competitive matchups in the region.
Why Kansas has the edge:
- More balanced offense
- Better half-court execution
- Experience in tournament settings
Pick: Kansas to reach Sweet 16
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Louisville (6) vs. Michigan State (3)
Louisville already knocked off a trendy upset pick, while Michigan State dominated its opener.
Why Michigan State advances:
- Physical defense
- Consistent offensive structure
- Experience advantage
Pick: Michigan State to reach Sweet 16
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UCLA (7) vs. UConn (2)
UConn looked strong in its first-round win and now faces a UCLA team that plays a slower, controlled style.
Why UConn advances:
- Elite two-way play
- Depth advantage
- Ability to dictate pace
Pick: UConn to reach Sweet 16
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West Region Sweet 16 Predictions
Arizona (1) vs. Utah State (9)
Arizona dominated its opener and now faces a Utah State team coming off a strong win.
Why Arizona advances:
- Elite offensive efficiency
- Depth and size advantage
- Ability to handle pace
Pick: Arizona to reach Sweet 16
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High Point (12) vs. Arkansas (4)
High Point pulled off a major upset, but Arkansas presents a much tougher matchup.
Why Arkansas advances:
- Athleticism and defensive versatility
- Ability to control tempo
- Tournament-level depth
Pick: Arkansas to reach Sweet 16
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Texas (11) vs. Gonzaga (3)
Texas continues to be one of the most dangerous double-digit seeds in the field.
Why Texas is live:
- Strong guard play
- Offensive shot creation
- Momentum from upset win
Pick: Texas to reach Sweet 16 (Upset)
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Miami (FL) (7) vs. Purdue (2)
Purdue dominated its opener and brings one of the most efficient offenses in the tournament.
Why Purdue advances:
- Offensive consistency
- Size advantage
- Ability to control pace
Pick: Purdue to reach Sweet 16
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South Region Sweet 16 Predictions
Florida (1) vs. Iowa (9)
Florida looked dominant in the first round and now faces an Iowa team that pulled off a mild upset.
Why Florida advances:
- Elite scoring ability
- Depth advantage
- Ability to control tempo
Pick: Florida to reach Sweet 16
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Vanderbilt (5) vs. Nebraska (4)
One of the closest matchups on the board.
Why Nebraska advances:
- Defensive consistency
- More balanced roster
- Strong interior presence
Pick: Nebraska to reach Sweet 16
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VCU (11) vs. Illinois (3)
VCU pulled off a major upset and now faces one of the hottest offenses in the tournament.
Why Illinois advances:
- Elite scoring output
- Depth advantage
- Ability to handle defensive pressure
Pick: Illinois to reach Sweet 16
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Texas A&M (10) vs. Houston (2)
Houston remains one of the most complete teams in the field.
Why Houston advances:
- Elite defense
- Physicality
- Tournament experience
Pick: Houston to reach Sweet 16
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Midwest Region Sweet 16 Predictions
Michigan (1) vs. Saint Louis (9)
Saint Louis was one of the most impressive teams of the first round, scoring over 100 points.
Why Michigan advances:
- Size and depth advantage
- Ability to control tempo
- Strong two-way play
Pick: Michigan to reach Sweet 16
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Texas Tech (5) vs. Alabama (4)
This is a high-level matchup with contrasting styles.
Why Alabama advances:
- Offensive firepower
- Ability to push pace
- Shot-making advantage
Pick: Alabama to reach Sweet 16
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Tennessee (6) vs. Virginia (3)
Virginia’s structure and pace control create a difficult matchup.
Why Virginia advances:
- Defensive discipline
- Ability to limit possessions
- Experience advantage
Pick: Virginia to reach Sweet 16
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Kentucky (7) vs. Iowa State (2)
One of the more intriguing matchups in the bracket.
Why Iowa State advances:
- Balanced roster
- Strong defense
- Consistent offensive execution
Pick: Iowa State to reach Sweet 16
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Best Sweet 16 Upset Picks
If you're targeting upsets:
- Texas (11) over Gonzaga (3)
- Louisville (6) over Michigan State (3) (live underdog)
- Saint Louis (9) over Michigan (1) (longshot)
Best Bets to Reach the Sweet 16
- Duke
- Arizona
- Florida
- Houston
- Illinois
- Purdue
- Michigan
- Iowa State
Final Upset Thoughts
The Round of 32 is where March Madness shifts from chaos to structure — but the value still lies in identifying:
- Underdogs with momentum
- Matchups where styles clash
- Teams with clear edges in pace or efficiency
Sweet 16 Core Picks
- Duke
- Kansas
- Michigan State
- UConn
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Texas
- Purdue
- Florida
- Nebraska
- Illinois
- Houston
- Michigan
- Alabama
- Virginia
- Iowa State