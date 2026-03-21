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NCAAB

Sweet 16 Predictions: NCAA College Basketball Picks, Odds & Best Bets for the Round of 32

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Sweet 16 Predictions: NCAA College Basketball Picks, Odds & Best Bets for the Round of 32

The NCAA Tournament is officially in full swing, and with the Round of 32 now set, the path to the Sweet 16 is much clearer.

If you're searching for March Madness predictions, Sweet 16 picks, and best bets, this is where matchups, momentum, and seeding start to matter most.

Let’s break down the best Sweet 16 predictions based on the current bracket and Round of 32 matchups.

East Region Sweet 16 Predictions

Duke (1) vs. TCU (9)

Duke handled its opener and now faces a TCU team that survived a tight game against Ohio State.

Why Duke advances:

  • Superior depth and talent
  • Ability to control tempo late
  • Strong defensive presence

Pick: Duke to reach Sweet 16

Moneyline

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Total Points

TCU
@
Duke
Mar 21 9:15pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

St. John’s (5) vs. Kansas (4)

One of the most competitive matchups in the region.

Why Kansas has the edge:

  • More balanced offense
  • Better half-court execution
  • Experience in tournament settings

Pick: Kansas to reach Sweet 16

Moneyline

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Total Points

St. John's
@
Kansas
Mar 22 9:15pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Louisville (6) vs. Michigan State (3)

Louisville already knocked off a trendy upset pick, while Michigan State dominated its opener.

Why Michigan State advances:

  • Physical defense
  • Consistent offensive structure
  • Experience advantage

Pick: Michigan State to reach Sweet 16

Moneyline

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Total Points

Louisville
@
Michigan State
Mar 21 6:45pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

UCLA (7) vs. UConn (2)

UConn looked strong in its first-round win and now faces a UCLA team that plays a slower, controlled style.

Why UConn advances:

  • Elite two-way play
  • Depth advantage
  • Ability to dictate pace

Pick: UConn to reach Sweet 16

Moneyline

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Total Points

UCLA
@
Connecticut
Mar 23 12:45am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

West Region Sweet 16 Predictions

Arizona (1) vs. Utah State (9)

Arizona dominated its opener and now faces a Utah State team coming off a strong win.

Why Arizona advances:

  • Elite offensive efficiency
  • Depth and size advantage
  • Ability to handle pace

Pick: Arizona to reach Sweet 16

Moneyline

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Total Points

Utah State
@
Arizona
Mar 22 11:50pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

High Point (12) vs. Arkansas (4)

High Point pulled off a major upset, but Arkansas presents a much tougher matchup.

Why Arkansas advances:

  • Athleticism and defensive versatility
  • Ability to control tempo
  • Tournament-level depth

Pick: Arkansas to reach Sweet 16

Moneyline

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Total Points

High Point
@
Arkansas
Mar 22 1:45am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Texas (11) vs. Gonzaga (3)

Texas continues to be one of the most dangerous double-digit seeds in the field.

Why Texas is live:

  • Strong guard play
  • Offensive shot creation
  • Momentum from upset win

Pick: Texas to reach Sweet 16 (Upset)

Moneyline

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Total Points

Texas
@
Gonzaga
Mar 21 11:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Miami (FL) (7) vs. Purdue (2)

Purdue dominated its opener and brings one of the most efficient offenses in the tournament.

Why Purdue advances:

  • Offensive consistency
  • Size advantage
  • Ability to control pace

Pick: Purdue to reach Sweet 16

Moneyline

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Total Points

Miami
@
Purdue
Mar 22 4:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

South Region Sweet 16 Predictions

Florida (1) vs. Iowa (9)

Florida looked dominant in the first round and now faces an Iowa team that pulled off a mild upset.

Why Florida advances:

  • Elite scoring ability
  • Depth advantage
  • Ability to control tempo

Pick: Florida to reach Sweet 16

Moneyline

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Total Points

Iowa
@
Florida
Mar 22 11:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Vanderbilt (5) vs. Nebraska (4)

One of the closest matchups on the board.

Why Nebraska advances:

  • Defensive consistency
  • More balanced roster
  • Strong interior presence

Pick: Nebraska to reach Sweet 16

Moneyline

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Total Points

Vanderbilt
@
Nebraska
Mar 22 12:45am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

VCU (11) vs. Illinois (3)

VCU pulled off a major upset and now faces one of the hottest offenses in the tournament.

Why Illinois advances:

  • Elite scoring output
  • Depth advantage
  • Ability to handle defensive pressure

Pick: Illinois to reach Sweet 16

Moneyline

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Total Points

VCU
@
Illinois
Mar 21 11:50pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Texas A&M (10) vs. Houston (2)

Houston remains one of the most complete teams in the field.

Why Houston advances:

  • Elite defense
  • Physicality
  • Tournament experience

Pick: Houston to reach Sweet 16

Moneyline

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Total Points

Texas A&M
@
Houston
Mar 21 10:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Midwest Region Sweet 16 Predictions

Michigan (1) vs. Saint Louis (9)

Saint Louis was one of the most impressive teams of the first round, scoring over 100 points.

Why Michigan advances:

  • Size and depth advantage
  • Ability to control tempo
  • Strong two-way play

Pick: Michigan to reach Sweet 16

Moneyline

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Total Points

Saint Louis
@
Michigan
Mar 21 4:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Texas Tech (5) vs. Alabama (4)

This is a high-level matchup with contrasting styles.

Why Alabama advances:

  • Offensive firepower
  • Ability to push pace
  • Shot-making advantage

Pick: Alabama to reach Sweet 16

Moneyline

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Total Points

Texas Tech
@
Alabama
Mar 23 1:45am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Tennessee (6) vs. Virginia (3)

Virginia’s structure and pace control create a difficult matchup.

Why Virginia advances:

  • Defensive discipline
  • Ability to limit possessions
  • Experience advantage

Pick: Virginia to reach Sweet 16

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Tennessee
@
Virginia
Mar 22 10:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Kentucky (7) vs. Iowa State (2)

One of the more intriguing matchups in the bracket.

Why Iowa State advances:

  • Balanced roster
  • Strong defense
  • Consistent offensive execution

Pick: Iowa State to reach Sweet 16

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Kentucky
@
Iowa State
Mar 22 6:45pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Best Sweet 16 Upset Picks

If you're targeting upsets:

  • Texas (11) over Gonzaga (3)
  • Louisville (6) over Michigan State (3) (live underdog)
  • Saint Louis (9) over Michigan (1) (longshot)

Best Bets to Reach the Sweet 16

  • Duke
  • Arizona
  • Florida
  • Houston
  • Illinois
  • Purdue
  • Michigan
  • Iowa State

Final Upset Thoughts

The Round of 32 is where March Madness shifts from chaos to structure — but the value still lies in identifying:

  • Underdogs with momentum
  • Matchups where styles clash
  • Teams with clear edges in pace or efficiency

Sweet 16 Core Picks

  • Duke
  • Kansas
  • Michigan State
  • UConn
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • Texas
  • Purdue
  • Florida
  • Nebraska
  • Illinois
  • Houston
  • Michigan
  • Alabama
  • Virginia
  • Iowa State

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