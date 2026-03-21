Sweet 16 Predictions: NCAA College Basketball Picks, Odds & Best Bets for the Round of 32

The NCAA Tournament is officially in full swing, and with the Round of 32 now set, the path to the Sweet 16 is much clearer.

If you're searching for March Madness predictions, Sweet 16 picks, and best bets, this is where matchups, momentum, and seeding start to matter most.

Let’s break down the best Sweet 16 predictions based on the current bracket and Round of 32 matchups.

East Region Sweet 16 Predictions

Duke (1) vs. TCU (9)

Duke handled its opener and now faces a TCU team that survived a tight game against Ohio State.

Why Duke advances:

Superior depth and talent

Ability to control tempo late

Strong defensive presence

Pick: Duke to reach Sweet 16

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points TCU @ Duke Mar 21 9:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

St. John’s (5) vs. Kansas (4)

One of the most competitive matchups in the region.

Why Kansas has the edge:

More balanced offense

Better half-court execution

Experience in tournament settings

Pick: Kansas to reach Sweet 16

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points St. John's @ Kansas Mar 22 9:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Louisville (6) vs. Michigan State (3)

Louisville already knocked off a trendy upset pick, while Michigan State dominated its opener.

Why Michigan State advances:

Physical defense

Consistent offensive structure

Experience advantage

Pick: Michigan State to reach Sweet 16

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Louisville @ Michigan State Mar 21 6:45pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

UCLA (7) vs. UConn (2)

UConn looked strong in its first-round win and now faces a UCLA team that plays a slower, controlled style.

Why UConn advances:

Elite two-way play

Depth advantage

Ability to dictate pace

Pick: UConn to reach Sweet 16

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points UCLA @ Connecticut Mar 23 12:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

West Region Sweet 16 Predictions

Arizona (1) vs. Utah State (9)

Arizona dominated its opener and now faces a Utah State team coming off a strong win.

Why Arizona advances:

Elite offensive efficiency

Depth and size advantage

Ability to handle pace

Pick: Arizona to reach Sweet 16

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Utah State @ Arizona Mar 22 11:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

High Point (12) vs. Arkansas (4)

High Point pulled off a major upset, but Arkansas presents a much tougher matchup.

Why Arkansas advances:

Athleticism and defensive versatility

Ability to control tempo

Tournament-level depth

Pick: Arkansas to reach Sweet 16

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points High Point @ Arkansas Mar 22 1:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Texas (11) vs. Gonzaga (3)

Texas continues to be one of the most dangerous double-digit seeds in the field.

Why Texas is live:

Strong guard play

Offensive shot creation

Momentum from upset win

Pick: Texas to reach Sweet 16 (Upset)

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Texas @ Gonzaga Mar 21 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Miami (FL) (7) vs. Purdue (2)

Purdue dominated its opener and brings one of the most efficient offenses in the tournament.

Why Purdue advances:

Offensive consistency

Size advantage

Ability to control pace

Pick: Purdue to reach Sweet 16

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Miami @ Purdue Mar 22 4:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

South Region Sweet 16 Predictions

Florida (1) vs. Iowa (9)

Florida looked dominant in the first round and now faces an Iowa team that pulled off a mild upset.

Why Florida advances:

Elite scoring ability

Depth advantage

Ability to control tempo

Pick: Florida to reach Sweet 16

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Iowa @ Florida Mar 22 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Vanderbilt (5) vs. Nebraska (4)

One of the closest matchups on the board.

Why Nebraska advances:

Defensive consistency

More balanced roster

Strong interior presence

Pick: Nebraska to reach Sweet 16

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Vanderbilt @ Nebraska Mar 22 12:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

VCU (11) vs. Illinois (3)

VCU pulled off a major upset and now faces one of the hottest offenses in the tournament.

Why Illinois advances:

Elite scoring output

Depth advantage

Ability to handle defensive pressure

Pick: Illinois to reach Sweet 16

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points VCU @ Illinois Mar 21 11:50pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Texas A&M (10) vs. Houston (2)

Houston remains one of the most complete teams in the field.

Why Houston advances:

Elite defense

Physicality

Tournament experience

Pick: Houston to reach Sweet 16

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Texas A&M @ Houston Mar 21 10:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Midwest Region Sweet 16 Predictions

Michigan (1) vs. Saint Louis (9)

Saint Louis was one of the most impressive teams of the first round, scoring over 100 points.

Why Michigan advances:

Size and depth advantage

Ability to control tempo

Strong two-way play

Pick: Michigan to reach Sweet 16

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Saint Louis @ Michigan Mar 21 4:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Texas Tech (5) vs. Alabama (4)

This is a high-level matchup with contrasting styles.

Why Alabama advances:

Offensive firepower

Ability to push pace

Shot-making advantage

Pick: Alabama to reach Sweet 16

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Texas Tech @ Alabama Mar 23 1:45am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Tennessee (6) vs. Virginia (3)

Virginia’s structure and pace control create a difficult matchup.

Why Virginia advances:

Defensive discipline

Ability to limit possessions

Experience advantage

Pick: Virginia to reach Sweet 16

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Tennessee @ Virginia Mar 22 10:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Kentucky (7) vs. Iowa State (2)

One of the more intriguing matchups in the bracket.

Why Iowa State advances:

Balanced roster

Strong defense

Consistent offensive execution

Pick: Iowa State to reach Sweet 16

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Kentucky @ Iowa State Mar 22 6:45pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Best Sweet 16 Upset Picks

If you're targeting upsets:

Texas (11) over Gonzaga (3)

Louisville (6) over Michigan State (3) (live underdog)

(live underdog) Saint Louis (9) over Michigan (1) (longshot)

Best Bets to Reach the Sweet 16

Duke

Arizona

Florida

Houston

Illinois

Purdue

Michigan

Iowa State

Final Upset Thoughts

The Round of 32 is where March Madness shifts from chaos to structure — but the value still lies in identifying:

Underdogs with momentum

Matchups where styles clash

Teams with clear edges in pace or efficiency

Sweet 16 Core Picks