Best Bets Today: Upset Predictions for Today’s March Madness College Basketball Games
College Basketball Top Upset Predictions
March Madness is where upsets define the tournament — and Saturday’s slate is loaded with opportunities to find value on underdogs.
If you're searching for the best bets today, March Madness upset predictions, and college basketball picks, this slate features several games where the spread doesn’t fully reflect how competitive the matchup could be.
Let’s break down the top upset picks and best bets for today’s NCAA Tournament games.
Top Upset Picks for March Madness Today
1. Louisville (+172) vs. Michigan State
- Spread: Michigan State -4.5
- Moneyline: Louisville +172
- Total: 150.5
This is one of the strongest upset spots on the board.
Why Louisville can win:
- Balanced scoring across multiple starters
- Ability to match Michigan State’s physicality
- Michigan State’s offense can struggle to create separation
With a spread under two possessions, this game profiles much closer to a coin flip than the odds suggest.
Best Bet: Louisville Moneyline (+172)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2. Texas (+205) vs. Gonzaga
- Spread: Gonzaga -6.5
- Moneyline: Texas +205
- Total: 147.5
Texas already proved its upside earlier in the tournament and now faces a Gonzaga team that can be vulnerable defensively.
Why Texas is live:
- Strong guard play and shot creation
- Ability to score in runs
- Competitive game script favors late-game execution
Texas has the profile of a team that can not only cover — but win outright.
Best Bet: Texas Moneyline (+205)
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
3. Saint Louis (+590) vs. Michigan
- Spread: Michigan -12.5
- Moneyline: Saint Louis +590
- Total: 161.5
This is a higher-risk, high-reward upset — but one worth considering.
Why Saint Louis is live:
- Elite scoring ability and fast pace
- High total increases variance
- Underdog will remain aggressive offensively
In high-total games, large underdogs have a better chance of staying within range — or pulling off a surprise.
Best Bet: Saint Louis Moneyline (+590) — Longshot Value
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Strong Underdog Value (Not Full Upsets)
These teams may not be the most likely to win outright, but offer strong value against the spread.
TCU +11.5 (-110) vs. Duke
- Duke has the edge, but:
- TCU plays a physical style
- Double-digit spreads are tough to cover in tournament settings
Best Bet: TCU +11.5
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Texas A&M +10.5 (-106) vs. Houston
- Houston’s defense is elite, but:
- Texas A&M can generate offense in spurts
- Large spread + slower pace = underdog value
Best Bet: Texas A&M +10.5
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
High Point +11.5 (-105) vs. Arkansas
- Already pulled off an upset earlier in the tournament
- Plays with confidence and offensive aggression
Best Bet: High Point +11.5
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Games to Avoid for Upsets
Vanderbilt vs. Nebraska (-1.5)
- Essentially a coin flip
- Little value on either moneyline
Betting Strategy for March Madness Upsets
When targeting upset picks:
- Focus on guard play and shot creation
- Target high totals (more possessions = more variance)
- Look for spreads under 6 points for true upset potential
- Sprinkle moneylines, don’t overexpose
Final Thoughts
Saturday’s slate offers a strong mix of:
- Legitimate upset opportunities (Louisville, Texas)
- High-risk value plays (Saint Louis)
- Strong spread underdogs (TCU, Texas A&M)
The key to March Madness betting is identifying where the gap between perception and reality creates value.
Best Bets Recap
Top Upsets:
- Louisville ML (+172)
- Texas ML (+205)
- Saint Louis ML (+590)
Best Underdog Value:
- TCU +11.5
- Texas A&M +10.5
- High Point +11.5
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.