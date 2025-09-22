Lions at Ravens Single-Game FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Monday Night Football

To cap off Week 3, the Detroit Lions will travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. Both teams will be looking to avoid falling to 1-2 to begin the new campaign, and this is expected to be a high-scoring affair with the total sitting at 50-plus points.

For those unfamiliar with single-game NFL DFS on FanDuel, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, but beginning in 2025 on FanDuel, their salary also increases 1.5 times.

Here are players worth considering for tonight's game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lions at Ravens NFL DFS Picks

MVP Candidates

Lamar Jackson ($19,200 MVP/$12,800 FLEX) -- Unsurprisingly, Lamar Jackson has gotten off to a stellar start this season, scoring 26-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in back-to-back games en route to helping the Ravens put up 40-plus points in both contests. Dating back to last season (including the playoffs), Jackson has now tossed multiple touchdowns in 10 consecutive starts, and his rushing upside gives him the highest ceiling of any player on the slate. Although it's just a two-game sample in 2025, the Lions could be a pass-funnel unit, ranking 5th in schedule-adjusted run defense and 28th in schedule-adjusted pass defense.

Jahmyr Gibbs ($17,700 MVP/$11,800 FLEX) -- If the Lions want to avoid getting blown out on the road, they're going to need to get Jahmyr Gibbs involved early. While Gibbs is still sharing the backfield workload with David Montgomery, he's pacing the duo in snap rate (61.0%), route rate (58.3%), red-zone rushing share (50.0%), and target share (19.7%), per Next Gen Stats. Even though it's just two games so far, Baltimore's defense is 26th in target rate allowed (23.5%), 21st in yards per route run allowed (1.21), and 31st in defensive rushing success rate (50.0%) to RBs while interior defender Nnamdi Madubuike has been ruled out for the Ravens.

Zay Flowers ($14,700 MVP/$9,800 FLEX) -- There's no doubt Derrick Henry is always a viable option at the MVP spot, but I like attacking this game from a slightly different angle, making Zay Flowers my favorite contrarian option at MVP. Despite the Ravens having a handful of wideouts who see the field, Flowers has been Lamar's clear go-to target, posting team-high marks in snap rate (83.5%), route rate (87.5%), target share (42.6%), air yards share (47.4%), receptions per game (7), and receiving yards per game (109). Up to this point, Detroit's defense is 32nd in target rate (25.5%) and 31st in yards per route run allowed (2.36) to WRs.

Flex Targets

Derrick Henry ($13,200) -- I couldn't go the entire article without speaking about Henry's viability, as he's always capable of breaking a slate if he rips off big runs and finds the end zone multiple times. That being said, Henry's lack of a receiving role and Detroit being a stout run defense makes him more a flex play than MVP to me. If you're interested in putting Henry in your lineup, don't be afraid to stack him with Lamar to get full exposure to Baltimore's lethal rushing attack -- and a chance to get a majority of the Ravens' touchdown scorers.

Sam LaPorta ($6,800) -- When looking at Detroit's pass catchers, Amon-Ra St. Brown ($11,400) and Jameson Williams ($8.400) undoubtedly have an opportunity to perform well in a game where the Lions could be in a negative game script. But given his salary and role in this offense, Sam LaPorta stands out as a fantastic salary-saving option, especially with him earning an 87.8% snap rate, 81.9% route rate, and 19.7% target share. At the moment, the Ravens are sitting at 32nd in catch rate over expected (22.5%) and 31st in FDPs per target allowed (1.91) to TEs.

Tyler Loop ($6,400) -- Regardless of who the Ravens play each week, they're always going to carry one of the highest implied totals due to their offense being capable of putting up 30-plus points with ease, making kicker Tyler Loop a valuable option in all fantasy football formats. Upon replacing Justin Tucker, Loop has gone a perfect 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and 9-for-10 on extra-point tries to begin his rookie campaign, resulting in him contributing 12-plus FDPs in both games so far. If you're going to heavily stack Baltimore's offense, it'd be wise to try to fit Loop into your lineups.

Rashod Bateman ($5,000) -- Just last week, both DeAndre Hopkins ($4,600) and Devontez Walker ($1,800) stepped up as the secondary receivers alongside Flowers, with both of them combining for three receiving touchdowns. Even with Hopkins proving to be someone Lamar trusts in contested-catch situations, Rashod Bateman is still logging the highest snap rate (64.1%) and route rate (75.0%) among players not named Zay Flowers, and the Ravens handed him a decent contract extension in the summer for a reason. While everyone is uncertain of which wideouts to use from Baltimore's aerial attack, this is a week where Bateman can take advantage of a vulnerable Detroit secondary.

