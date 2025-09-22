Fantasy Football: 3 Defenses to Stream for NFL Week 4

Every point matters when it comes to winning in season-long fantasy football, meaning you can't afford to leave points on the table. While we don't spend top-notch draft capital on D/STs in our fantasy football drafts, ignoring them during the season can cost you dearly.

Streaming defenses throughout the year is a great way to ensure you get the most out of your D/ST slot. Even the best defenses draw tough weekly matchups, and even the worst defenses are capable of strong fantasy outings in the right situations.

This article is here to help you parse through all of those situations and to present you with three streamers that are available in most leagues.

Fantasy Football D/ST to Stream for Week 4

Detroit Lions

Matchup: vs. Browns

This one checks a lot of the boxes we look for in a defense to stream.

The Detroit Lions are at home against a bad Cleveland Browns offense and are sitting as an 8.5-point favorite. Even better, the Lions' offense should be able to score a good number of points, which will force Joe Flacco and company to the air, giving the Lions' D/ST opportunities for sacks and picks.

Available in nearly half of Yahoo! leagues, Detroit is an excellent add for Week 4. With the Lions playing on Monday in Week 3, you might be able to add them now ahead of MNF, depending on your league rules.

Houston Texans

Matchup: vs. Titans

Things aren't going well for the Houston Texans. Their defense deserves very little of the blame.

Houston has allowed just 51 points all year and hasn't given up more than 20 in a game -- yet they're 0-3 as C.J. Stroud fights for his life behind a putrid offensive line.

The Texans have a get-right matchup at home this week versus rookie Cameron Ward and the Tennessee Titans -- a divisional game where Houston is a 7.0-point favorite. It's a great spot for the Houston D/ST as Ward has taken a league-leading 15 sacks through three weeks in addition to tossing one interception and fumbling twice.

Houston is on the wire in roughly 40% of Yahoo! leagues. They're an elite streamer.

New England Patriots

Matchup: vs. Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are coming off a 30-0 triumph over the Atlanta Falcons, but they're still an offense we should pick on with D/STs.

Despite the 30-point outburst, Bryce Young had only 121 passing yards. For the year, he's thrown three picks and has been sacked five times while fumbling twice. Now he's on the road at the New England Patriots, and Young has 14 picks and nine fumbles (four lost) in 17 career road games.

The Pats' defense -- which is available in roughly 85% of Yahoo! leagues -- has been meh thus far, but this is about as friendly as matchups get.

