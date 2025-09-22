3 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for Lions at Ravens on Monday Night Football

If we're going to load up on "more than" selections in our FanDuel Picks lineups, we want to make sure we'll see some offense.

That shouldn't be a concern tonight.

Both the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions have high-flying offenses that have proven this year already that they can hang a big number. As a result, each of my three favorite plays are on the optimistic side.

Let's dig into which players I like for Monday Night Football.

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for Lions at Ravens

Jahmyr Gibbs More Than 87.5 Rushing Plus Receiving Yards

Jahmyr Gibbs' role is quietly expanding this year, and I don't think that's baked into this number.

The Lions are yet to play a game that was competitive for all four quarters. Despite that, Gibbs' snap rates -- 64.6% and 56.9% -- are both well clear of his average while playing alongside David Montgomery last year. If we get a competitive game, Gibbs could sit in the 65% range.

Even before Montgomery's injury last year, Gibbs had more than 87.5 yards from scrimmage in 10 of 14 games, and he's 1-for-2 this year. With the Ravens' defensive front missing both Nnamdi Madubuike and Kyle Van Noy, I think the Lions will be efficient on the ground, which bodes well for Gibbs and his (potentially) new role.

Zay Flowers More Than 69.5 Receiving Yards

Zay Flowers' target shares have been absurd this year, making this an attractive play.

Flowers has a 42.6% target share while averaging 4 deep targets per game thus far. This has allowed him to go for 75 and 143 receiving yards in those 2 games.

Flowers had more than this number in just 7 of 17 games last year, but the Ravens played in a bunch of blowouts. With what I'd expect to be a more competitive script this time, I think we can ride with Flowers.

Isaac TeSlaa More Than 15.5 Receiving Yards

Isaac TeSlaa can't stop making sick catches, and it sneakily led to a role expansion last week.

For the full game, TeSlaa ran a route on just 11 of 29 drop backs. But that rate was 10 of 21 in the first half, and with the Lions up big at half time, they went with a ground-heavy approach. They may not have that luxury on the road against this Ravens team.

TeSlaa gets downfield targets, meaning he can have more than 15.5 receiving yards on one catch. With the potential for even more TeSlaa routes going forward, I like snagging him while his FanDuel Picks numbers are still muted.

