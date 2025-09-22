2 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Monday 9/22/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Ronald Acuna Jr. +400 View more odds in Sportsbook

Left-hander MacKenzie Gore has generally put up strong numbers for the Washington Nationals this year, but he allows his fair share of loud contact, owning a 10.2% barrel rate (18th percentile) and 44.0% hard-hit rate (20th percentile). While Gore is capable of racking up the punchouts, his strikeout rate is a less imposing 26.3% versus righties, and his ground-ball rate dips to just 35.1% in the split.

Since getting dropped in the order for a brief spell earlier this month, Ronald Acuna Jr. has woken up at the plate, logging a hit in 9 of his last 13 games -- 6 of which were multi-hit performances -- which includes slugging 3 home runs. Overall, he's in the 92nd percentile or higher in barrel rate (14.9%), hard-hit rate (51.4%), and xSLG (.534). His maximum exit velocity has reached 115.5 mph (96th percentile), as well.

On a short slate, Acuna looks like one of our better options for a big fly on Monday.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Rafael Devers +400 View more odds in Sportsbook

Oracle Park isn't the ideal venue for dingers, but St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Michael McGreevy has struggled against left-handed batters this season, opening the door for a Rafael Devers home run. Against lefties, McGreevy has posted a 5.02 xFIP, 14.7% strikeout rate, and 35.2% ground-ball rate while coughing up 1.47 HR/9.

Despite some cold stretches this season, Devers has exhibited strong power metrics, including a 15.4% barrel rate (94th percentile), 55.8% hard-hit rate (97th percentile), and 93.6 mph average exit velocity (98th percentile). Although his 26.5% strikeout rate is one of the worst marks of his career, this isn't as much of a concern against a low-strikeout pitcher like McGreevy.

Devers has had a fairly quiet September at the plate, but he homered over the weekend, so he could be on track to end the season on a high note.

Enter a chance to win two World Series tickets and travel accommodations! Step up to the plate and take a short quiz on responsible betting to join the sweepstakes. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.