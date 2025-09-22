3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Monday 9/22/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Ozzie Albies +105 View more odds in Sportsbook

MacKenzie Gore hasn't been able to match dominance with command all season. It's bizarre to see Ozzie Albies at plus money with that the case.

Gore got off to a scorching start, but he's got a 4.54 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) with an alarming hard-hit rate (41.6%) since August 1st. He's moved away from his slider in recent starts and lowered the K upside, as well. All in all, we can consider the lefty a pretty average hurler to target on this three-game slate.

Albies loves to see southpaws. Against them, the switch-hitter has a 1.117 OPS, .405 ISO, and 41.5% hard-hit rate in his last 30 days -- or 45 plate appearances (PAs). Amazingly, he's done this abandoning any sort of strategy for free passes with a 2.2% BB.

From the projected cleanup spot, FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect 1.55 median total bases tonight.

Freddy Peralta - Strikeouts Freddy Peralta Over Sep 23 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

We should have a pitchers' duel in "America's Finest City." Freddy Peralta visits Nick Pivetta and the San Diego Padres on Monday.

Peralta's 2.65 ERA comes with a SIERA (3.72) much closer to last year's, but the righty has made enormous strides in the K column of late. His strikeout rate (35.5%) and swinging-strike rate (13.8%) are through the roof since August 1st with a fairly adaptable pitch mix.

The Friars are an uninspiring but serviceable matchup to ride the hot streak. They sit closer to the middle of the pack with a 21.8% K rate against righties in the past 30 days. That's 13th-lowest in MLB. However, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado have been more susceptible to whiffs at different times of their career than sub-19.0% K rates versus right-handers this season.

Our projections are still forecasting 6.61 Ks for Peralta in 5.51 innings. The over at plus money is the side.

To Record A Run To Record A Run Alec Burleson +145 View more odds in Sportsbook

There might be something truly divine about baseball.

Justin Verlander has a 2.29 ERA in his last six starts in his age-42 season, but it's really been a good string of matchups and fortune. His SIERA (4.54) is pretty plain and actually worse than his season-long mark (4.47). He's given up just 0.25 HR/9 in this stretch despite a 50.0% flyball rate.

The St. Louis Cardinals' pitiful .619 OPS against righties provides another opportunity for him to keep it going, but Alec Burleson, per usual, is the exception to the rule in this order. He's managed a 1.042 OPS and .313 ISO in his last 53 PAs against righties. He's scored 6 runs in 15 games with a righty faced since returning from injury.

At a projected of 0.63 median runs, we'd have put Burleson closer to +113 to score.

