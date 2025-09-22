3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Lions at Ravens

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Detroit Lions take on the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

Best Player Prop Picks for Lions at Ravens on Monday Night Football

Week 3 comes to a close with a Monday Night Football clash between the Lions and Ravens. Baltimore is favored by 5.5 points and the total is sitting at a massive 53.5 mark, setting an ideal scene for player props.

Jahmyr Gibbs churned out 104 scrimmage yards on 15 touches last Sunday, and we can look for him to reach the century mark again tonight.

Jahmyr Gibbs - Alt Rushing + Receiving Yds Jahmyr Gibbs - Alt Rushing + Receiving Yds Jahmyr Gibbs 100+ Yards +144 View more odds in Sportsbook

Dating back to last season, Gibbs is averaging 109.6 total yards per game and has nabbed 100-plus yards in more contests (11) than not (9). That would suggest value in these +152 odds (39.6% implied probability).

Detroit's offense as a whole put up a dud in the season opener versus a tough Green Bay Packers defense, but we did see Gibbs play 64.6% of the snaps in that one while David Montgomery played a lesser 38.5% of the snaps. Gibbs has also run a mighty 58.3% of the routes in the early going.

The efficiency king net 5.6 yards per carry and 9.9 yards per catch a season ago, and an expanded role puts him in a great spot to produce this season. Baltimore will be without two key defensive players in Kyle Van Noy (hamstring) and Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) tonight. Plus, the Ravens have coughed up 4.67 yards per carry and the second-most receptions to running backs through two weeks.

Zay Flowers' role is amazing, and I want to react accordingly.

Zay Flowers - Receiving Yds Zay Flowers Over Sep 23 12:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Flowers caught seven of nine targets for 143 yards in Week 1 before grabbing seven of 11 targets for 75 yards in Week 2. He touts a massive 42.6% target share and has run 87.5% of the routes through two games.

Not including one game he left early due to injury, Flowers averaged 81.1 receiving yards per game at home last season. He topped 69.5 yards in five of those seven contests.

Facing a Lions team that ranks 28th in schedule-adjusted pass defense through two weeks, Flowers is primed for another busy game. Considering Baltimore's banged-up defense is taking on a Lions group that posted 52 points just last week, game script could favor Flowers, too.

Mark Andrews caught his sole target for five yards in Week 1 before catching one of his three targets for two yards in Week 2.

Two catches, four targets, and seven yards is a repulsive stat line, yet Andrews is a solid bet to reach the end zone tonight.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Mark Andrews +196 View more odds in Sportsbook

Andrews played 76.0% of the snaps and ran 63.6% of the routes in Week 1. He followed that up with a 79.2% snap rate and 70.6% route participation rate in Week 2. More importantly, he's been on the field for 13 out of 13 red zone snaps and logged two red zone targets last week.

Andrews is the only Baltimore receiver that's been on the field for 100.0% of the red zone snaps and his two red zone targets from last week make up a 40.0% red zone target share on the season.

With Isaiah Likely (foot) still out and the Ravens due for a 29.5 implied team total, Andrews is a value to score at +196 despite his meh production through two games.

