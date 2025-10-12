Lions at Chiefs Single-Game FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Sunday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs' backs are against the wall. That's typically when things get kinda fun.

Kansas City still has plenty of time to overcome a 2-3 start is a disappointing AFC West, but another loss to the Detroit Lions certainly wouldn't help. They're also likely looking for a bit of revenge after the Lions won in Kansas City on their banner night in 2023 the last time these teams met.

This game could be fireworks. There's a 52.5-point total at FanDuel Sportsbook, and the Chiefs are a 2.5-point favorite:

For those unfamiliar with single-game NFL DFS on FanDuel, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, but beginning in 2025 on FanDuel, their salary also increases 1.5 times.

Here are players worth considering for tonight's game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lions at Chiefs NFL DFS Picks

MVP Candidates

Jahmyr Gibbs ($19,200 MVP/$12,800 FLEX)

Last week was a Cincinnati homecoming for David Montgomery, so his one-off superior snap rate might not stick. Jahmyr Gibbs dwarfed Montgomery in snap rate (62.9%) and adjusted opportunities (25.0; carries plus 2x targets) over the first four weeks of the season. Both are viable against a Chiefs rush defense that is just 29th in numberFire's schedule-adjusted rankings, but Gibbs is likely the better pick if Detroit trails as this 2.5-point spread implies.

Jared Goff ($18,300 MVP/$12,200 FLEX)

The surprise subject of Hall of Fame debates this week, Jared Goff is putting together another nice season in his Detroit tenure. Goff hasn't missed a beat with new offensive coordinator John Morton to still post 18.9 FanDuel points (FDP) per game when the Lions have absolutely crushed several teams to this stage. In a competitive, high-scoring contest, Goff is never a poor choice, but there is always the risk he strikes out in the touchdown column.

Patrick Mahomes ($18,000 MVP/$12,000 FLEX)

I'm not sure who made Patrick Mahomes' salary less than Goff's, though, which makes the Lions' QB a tough priority. Mahomes might be "voter fatigue" away from another MVP, carrying this starless Chiefs offense with 23.5 FDP per game. Importantly, he's gotten back to using his legs to post 38.0 rushing yards and 0.6 rushing TDs per game. He could be a vital piece of K.C.'s ground attack again when the Lions (3rd in schedule-adjusted rush D) have been pretty mean to running backs in 2025.

Flex Targets

Xavier Worthy ($10,000)

This is Xavier Worthy's final week as the Chiefs' top option with Rashee Rice due back next week. Can he take advantage? I think so. Worthy's 22.7% target share easily leads the team since returning from his shoulder injury, and that's included a 39.5% share of the team's air yards. The deep threat could break a big one with the Lions missing Terrion Arnold (shoulder) for the foreseeable future.

Jameson Williams ($7,800)

The worst salary on the board, in my opinion, is Amon-Ra St. Brown's slate-high mark ($13,000). The Detroit offense just has too many quality options when you consider Jameson Williams has just a 15.0% target share through five weeks. You figure that he, Sam LaPorta, and St. Brown should all have pop games in individual matchups, and don't ignore Isaac TeSlaa's rising route rate in the last two weeks (38.7%). I'll easily target some of the lower-salaried pieces in lieu of St. Brown in order to deploy Gibbs and Mahomes.

Jake Bates ($6,600)

This is a Jake Bates recommendation, but it's also a Harrison Butker warning. Butker has missed enough (5) of his 26 kicks to be wary of in this format, but Bates also profiles to be busy. Kansas City has held 40.0% of their opponents' red zone trips to a field goal, and Detroit's 25.5-point team total is pretty sporty. Bates has made every kick inside of 50 yards with a long of 58. Frankly, though, I can't say "no" to many kickers in single-game DFS when kicking balls have juiced their collective range across the NFL.

Kareem Hunt ($5,400)

As frustrating as it is, Kareem Hunt is going nowhere. Hunt has accounted for 43.7% of the Chiefs' red zone carries as the team clearly doesn't trust Isiah Pacheco (17.4%) in that area of the field. Detroit's stout rush defense should make efficiency hard to come by for both backs, but Hunt's salary is low enough that he'll likely be in the optimal lineup with a fourth (or even, later, fifth) rushing touchdown of the year.

Get a Profit Boost Token for any wager on any NFL game happening Sunday, October 12th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.