2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Game 1 of the ALCS: Mariners at Blue Jays

It's time for playoff baseball!

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today as the Toronto Blue Jays host the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the ALCS.

We're going to run through my favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can also check out FanDuel Research's MLB player projections if you want a glimpse at projected strikeouts, home runs, and more.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for ALCS Game 1: Mariners at Blue Jays

Total Runs Over Oct 13 12:03am UTC

By the standard of being this deep into the postseason, the starting pitching isn't great with plenty of bomb threats. I'll back the over.

Kevin Gausman may have only surrendered one run in his lone start against the New York Yankees, but the peripherals were a little concerning. His skill-interactive ERA (5.03 SIERA) was much higher with two walks to only three Ks. Gausman was just 43rd percentile in hard-hit rate (41.4%) in the regular season with a 40.2% flyball rate, so a home run or two wouldn't be crazy.

Unfortunately for the Mariners, they burned two potential starters in Friday's 15-inning marathon, leaving them in "last resort" territory with Bryce Miller. Miller let up 1.69 HR/9 in the regular season with a 4.68 SIERA, and Toronto's red-hot offense has a .974 OPS in the postseason.

Leashes tend to get short in the playoffs, and the bullpens of Seattle (4.33 ERA) and Toronto (6.16 ERA) didn't exactly ace the divisional series. Game 1 could be a little explosive, which is reflected in this curiously high total.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Daulton Varsho +115 View more odds in Sportsbook

One of the Jays' biggest weapons against New York was Daulton Varsho.

Varsho continued a breakout season against right-handed pitching with a 1.417 OPS in the split during the ALDS. In the regular season, Varsho had an .856 OPS, .359 ISO, and 38.9% hard-hit rate. Importantly for this prop, he walked a particularly low amount of the time (6.0 BB%).

Miller allowed lefties to slug .530 against him, coughing up 2.29 HR/9. His flyball (42.0%) and hard-hit (39.0%) rates allowed look like a dinger issue, as well.

Toronto's outfielder is a definite threat for extra bases. FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect 2.08 median total bases from him, which is the most on the home side. That would normally imply closer to -160 odds for multiple bases.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.