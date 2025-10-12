3 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for Lions at Chiefs on Sunday Night Football

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions are missing key pieces entering their Sunday night showdown.

The Chiefs still won't have Rashee Rice for one more week while the Lions are lacking important starters both along the offensive line and in the secondary.

Which FanDuel Picks plays stand out once we account for those absences?

Let's dig into my three favorites for Sunday Night Football.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for Lions at Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco More Than 34.5 Rushing Yards

Although it's the Lions' secondary that's banged up, it should still boost the Chiefs' run game as the Lions will need to devote more resources to stopping the pass. That could open some lanes for Isiah Pacheco.

Pacheco's role has been trending up lately. After he played just 48.3% of the snaps in Week 1, he has been at 58% or higher in 3 of the past 4 games. The lone exception came when they blew out the Baltimore Ravens.

As a result, Pacheco has had more than this number in three straight, and they're now slight home favorites. I think this is a good time to buy into Pacheco, even if he doesn't directly benefit from the Lions' injuries.

Jahmyr Gibbs More Than 70.5 Rushing Yards

The Chiefs' rush defense has been leaky this year, putting me on Jahmyr Gibbs even with Taylor Decker sidelined.

Gibbs' rushing yardage has been muted this year at times due to slanted game scripts. They've had only one game decided by less than 13 points, leading to reduced volume for Gibbs in the fourth quarter. He has still gotten 90-plus yards twice, so he has been effective when given the chance, and we should see a more neutral setup this time around.

After adjusting for schedule, the Chiefs have allowed the most EPA per carry to opposing running backs, and they're 10th in explosive run rate allowed to backs, as well. Gibbs can provide those explosives, so he should give even a lofty number a run for its money.

David Montgomery More Than 6.5 Receiving Yards

This is simply a low number for David Montgomery, who has remained involved in the passing game.

Montgomery has averaged 1.6 targets for 8.2 yards per game so far. Again, that comes while they've played in a bunch of hyper-positive game scripts, something I wouldn't expect for tonight.

In their lone loss, Montgomery had a season-high 4 targets for 18 yards. Even if they don't lose this one, we should see more passing volume, pushing Montgomery toward this number.

