Week 6 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Sunday Game

Sunday's NFL action gets underway early out in London and concludes with a clash of two of the NFL's top teams, though one of them is off to a slow start.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each Sunday game in Week 6.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats. All game predictions via numberFire.

Week 6 NFL Odds and Predictions

Broncos at Jets Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Broncos (79.9%)

An early kickoff in London will feature the Broncos and the Jets, a pretty frequent matchup in recent years. These two teams have squared off in each of the last five seasons and in seven of the last eight.

Denver is coming off of a statement win over the Eagles in Philadelphia. They won 21-17 after trailing 17-3 early in the second half.

In the win, J.K. Dobbins ran 20 times for 79 yards and a score. Courtland Sutton caught 8 of 10 passes for 99 yards, as well.

New York lost 37-22 to the Cowboys at home at MetLife.

Justin Fields threw 45 times for 283 yards with 2 touchdowns, but Breece Hall was the offensive standout with 155 yards from scrimmage.

Browns at Steelers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Steelers (85.2%)

One of the most storied rivalries in the NFL will get another installment this week in Pittsburgh. The series is tied 5-5 over the last 10, and in 2024, both home teams earned wins.

Week 5 was the first career start for the Browns' third-round draft pick, Dillon Gabriel, in Ireland.

In that matchup, Gabriel and the Browns were competitive but lost 21-17. Gabriel threw 33 times for 190 yards and 2 touchdowns with no picks, a quarterback rating of 94.3.

Quinshon Judkins has now rushed for 61, 94, 82, and 110 yards in four career games.

The 3-1 Steelers sit atop the AFC North and had a Week 5 bye, giving them extra rest against a Browns team traveling back from Ireland for the second career start for Gabriel.

Chargers at Dolphins Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Chargers (62.0%)

The Chargers are traveling east for a matchup with the Dolphins, who lost 27-24 to the Panthers in Carolina in Week 5, the team's first full game without Tyreek Hill.

In the loss, Tua Tagovailoa completed 27 of 36 passes for 3 scores and a 122.0 quarterback rating, but Miami ran for just 19 total yards as a team.

Jaylen Waddle (110 yards and a touchdown) and Darren Waller (78 yards and a touchdown) paced the team in receiving yards.

Los Angeles lost 27-10 at home to the Commanders in Week 6, putting them on a two-game losing streak. Now 3-2, they will be looking to get back on track against a 1-4 Dolphins team.

Patriots at Saints Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Patriots (62.2%)

New Orleans earned its first win of the 2025 NFL season at home against the Giants in Week 4.

They won 26-14 in a game where Spencer Rattler threw for 225 yards and a score on 30 attempts. Accounting for just over half of those receiving yards was Rashid Shaheed (4 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown).

They're now staying at home to host a Patriots team that played in Orchard Park on Sunday Night Football in Week 5.

In that game against the Bills, the Patriots refused to go away, and Drake Maye and the Pats scored a 23-20 upset win in primetime. Stefon Diggs caught 10 passes for 146 yards in the win and now has two straight 100-yard games receiving.

Seahawks at Jaguars Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Seahawks (53.5%)

Jacksonville will be on a short week after beating the Chiefs 31-28 on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5's NFL action.

In that game, Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars in rushing (54 yards) with two touchdowns, including an all-timer late after a post-snap stumble.

On the visiting side, the Seahawks will be looking to bounce back after a 38-35 loss at home to the Buccaneers.

Sam Darnold has thrown for 1,246 yards (249.2 per game) with 9 touchdowns and 3 interceptions while maintaining a 9.3 yards-per-attempt average.

Jaxson Smith-Njigba has amassed 534 yards, second in the NFL behind Puka Nacua's 588.

Cardinals at Colts Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Colts (81.9%)

Arizona suffered one of the season's biggest collapses in Week 5, losing 22-21 to the then-winless Titans despite three rushing touchdowns for the Cardinals.

Arizona has now lost three straight to fall to 2-3 on the year.

The Cardinals will need to right the ship, but it's not going to be easy in Indianapolis, where the Colts are an unblemished 3-0 at home. They've got a league-best +60 home point differential, as well.

Not only that, but the Colts remain at home, where they beat the Raiders 40-6 in Week 5 behind another great game by Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor scored three times on the ground and now has 480 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns through five games.

Rams at Ravens Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Rams (61.0%)

The Rams lost 26-23 on Thursday to kick off Week 5 in an overtime thriller with the 49ers. Los Angeles is now 3-2 but trail the 4-1 Niners in the NFC West.

Puka Nacua has caught 52 of 62 targets for 588 yards and 2 touchdowns on the season, extending his historic start -- and his season lead in receiving yards.

Baltimore played Week 5 with Cooper Rush under center, and they lost 44-10 at home against the Texans. Rush threw three interceptions in the loss.

In one of the most surprising starts across the league, Baltimore is now 1-4.

Cowboys at Panthers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Cowboys (60.6%)

Dallas' offense traveled well to MetLife Stadium in Week 5. The team scored 37 total points with 4 touchdowns coming from the arm of Dak Prescott -- in a game without CeeDee Lamb.

Ryan Flournoy paced the Cowboys in receiving yards (114) while George Pickens (57 yards and a touchdown) and Jake Ferguson (49 yards and 2 touchdowns) joined in on the passing production.

The Panthers scored a dramatic 27-24 win over the Dolphins on the legs of Rico Dowdle, who played heavy snaps without Chuba Hubbard. Dowdle ran 23 times for 206 yards and a touchdown.

Carolina's 2-3 record includes a 2-0 record at home.

Titans at Raiders Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Raiders (61.5%)

The Titans were sizable underdogs on the road in Week 5 against the Cardinals, yet they pulled off an improbable 22-21 comeback victory.

Cam Ward threw for 265 yards and a pick in his first career win; Calvin Ridley caught 5 of 10 targets for 131 of those yards.

The Raiders' offense struggled mightily without Brock Bowers in Indianapolis in Week, as the team lost 40-6 without scoring a touchdown.

Tre Tucker led the team in receiving (62 yards). Ashton Jeanty caught 5 of 7 balls for 42 yards and ran 14 times for 67 yards.

Las Vegas is now 1-4 with an 0-2 home record.

Bengals at Packers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Packers (86.1%)

Green Bay will be coming off of a Week 5 bye to host a struggling Bengals team.

Cincinnati showed life in a lopsided loss to the Lions (37-24). Ja'Marr Chase hauled in 6 of 10 targets for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns in defeat.

Cincinnati is now 2-3, actually second in the AFC North, after a third straight loss.

A trip to Lambeau, per the betting odds, suggest they won't turn it around this week.

The team traded for and will be starting quarterback Joe Flacco in Week 6.

49ers at Buccaneers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Buccaneers (70.1%)

The 49ers secured a tough, overtime win against the Rams to start Week 5 on Thursday Night Football.

Mac Jones, Christian McCaffrey, and Kendrick Bourne led a severely limited offensive unit to a 26-23 victory.

Jones threw for 342 yards and 2 touchdown. Bourne caught 10 of 11 targets for 142 yards. McCaffrey totaled 139 scrimmage yards and a score.

Tampa Bay keeps finding ways to win, this time 38-35 in Seattle despite a depleted depth chart.

Emeka Egbuka caught all 7 of his targets for 163 yards and a touchdown, and Rachaad White -- starting for the absent Bucky Irving -- punched in 2 touchdowns on the ground in the road win.

Lions at Chiefs Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Chiefs (61.4%)

Kansas City, on the road on Monday Night Football in Week against the Jaguars, will be on short rest against a strong opponent, though they're in primetime on Sunday.

Kansas City lost 31-28 to Jacksonville and is now 2-3 on the year.

The Lions -- since losing in Week 1 -- have looked like the Lions we've come to know in recent years.

In Week 5, Detroit beat the Bengals 37-24 on the back of a 258-yard, 3-touchdown game from Jared Goff. Amon-Ra St. Brown saw 9 targets for 100 receiving yards.

David Montgomery had himself a day: 18 carries, 65 rushing yards, 1 touchdown on the ground plus a 6-yard catch -- and a 3-yard touchdown pass.

Bills at Falcons Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Bills (76.3%)

The visiting team in the first of two Monday night kickoffs, the Bills were also in primetime in Week 5, hosting the Patriots for Sunday Night Football. In that matchup, Buffalo suffered its first defeat of the season, losing 23-20.

Josh Allen completed 71.0% of his passes for 253 yards and 2 touchdowns; however, the team lost the turnover battle 3-1.

Buffalo's 4-1 record still has them atop the AFC East.

The 2-2 Falcons had a bye week in Week 5, giving them time to get the offense right and plan for the Buffalo offense.

Bears at Commanders Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Commanders (74.6%)

With a bye week in Week 5 and an extra day of prep, the Chicago Bears are in a nice spot against the Commanders despite playing on the road.

Chicago (2-2) has a chance to make up ground in the NFC North with a win.

However, in Week 5, the Commanders got franchise passer Jayden Daniels back under center ahead of a matchup with the Chargers. They won on the road by a score of 27-10.

Daniels ran 8 times for 39 yards, and Bill Croskey-Merritt rushed 14 times for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Daniels relied heavily on Deebo Samuel, who was targeted on 11 of 26 drop backs for 96 yards and a touchdown through the air.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.