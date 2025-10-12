FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Avalanche vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL slate on Monday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Buffalo Sabres.

Avalanche vs Sabres Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (2-0-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (0-2)
  • Date: Monday, October 13, 2025
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Sabres Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-172)Sabres (+142)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (59.2%)

Avalanche vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Sabres are -170 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +138.

Avalanche vs Sabres Over/Under

  • Avalanche versus Sabres on Oct. 13 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Avalanche vs Sabres Moneyline

  • The Avalanche vs Sabres moneyline has Colorado as a -172 favorite, while Buffalo is a +142 underdog at home.

