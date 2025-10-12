NHL
Avalanche vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 13
The NHL slate on Monday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Buffalo Sabres.
Avalanche vs Sabres Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (2-0-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (0-2)
- Date: Monday, October 13, 2025
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-172)
|Sabres (+142)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (59.2%)
Avalanche vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Avalanche. The Sabres are -170 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +138.
Avalanche vs Sabres Over/Under
- Avalanche versus Sabres on Oct. 13 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Avalanche vs Sabres Moneyline
- The Avalanche vs Sabres moneyline has Colorado as a -172 favorite, while Buffalo is a +142 underdog at home.