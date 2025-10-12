2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Capitals at Rangers on Sunday 10/12/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight's lone contest. The Washington Capitals visit the New York Rangers.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best Bets and Player Props for Capitals-Rangers

The early-season returns on the Caps are too solid to avoid them in a pick 'em with a hot-and-cold Rangers team that already failed to defend home ice this season.

Washington's 61.4% expected-goals-for rate (xGF%) is fifth-best in the NHL, towering over New York's (49.2 xGF%) to this point. They might be slightly undervalued after dominating their debut but running into a Jeremy Swayman masterclass and losing 3-1.

This is the only game of Sunday after all 32 teams were in action on Saturday, and as a result, both of these teams are turning to their backup goaltenders. That's another arrow in D.C.'s direction; Charlie Lindgren has posted 24.07 goals saved above expectation (GSAx) since the start of 2023-24 compared to Jonathan Quick (8.93 GSAx).

I'd presume a major of the public will take the home side, who won the Presidents Trophy two years ago and are living off that reputation. Frankly, though, the Caps' stronger start to the season is hard to ignore with no rest advantage here.

The depth of Washington's scoring attack is really what has allowed them to shine thus far.

Aliaksei Protas has emerged with four points in two games thus far, including a pair of potted goals on Saturday. The 24-year-old is currently on an intriguing second line for D.C. with Tom Wilson and Pierre-Luc Dubois -- two scorers that are no stranger to top lines. He's also logging time on the second powerplay unit, amassing a healthy 19:18 TOI thus far.

Dating back to the start of last season, the Rangers have allowed 12.8 high-danger chances per 60 minutes. That's third-most in the NHL. Opportunities will be present.

FanDuel Research's NHL player prop projections expect 0.92 total points from Protas in Sunday's matchup, implying closer to -151 odds for one. The model's algorithm is certainly buying into his matchup, hefty role, and hot start.

Which NHL bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

