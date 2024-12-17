Liberty vs Buffalo Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Bahamas Bowl 2024
In college football action on Saturday, the Liberty Flames play the Buffalo Bulls.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.
Liberty vs Buffalo Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Liberty: (-111) | Buffalo: (-108)
- Spread: Liberty: -1.5 (-105) | Buffalo: +1.5 (-115)
- Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Liberty vs Buffalo Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Liberty is 3-8-0 this year.
- For the season, Liberty is 3-8 as 1.5-point or better favorites.
- Out of 11 Liberty games so far this season, five have gone over the total.
- Buffalo has beaten the spread six times in 11 games.
- Buffalo has an ATS record of 3-4 as 1.5-point underdogs or greater.
- Of 11 Buffalo games so far this season, eight have hit the over.
Liberty vs Buffalo Point Spread
Buffalo is an underdog by 1.5 points against Liberty. Buffalo is -115 to cover the spread, and Liberty is -105.
Liberty vs Buffalo Over/Under
Liberty versus Buffalo on Jan. 4 has an over/under of 52.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Liberty vs Buffalo Moneyline
Buffalo is a -108 underdog on the moneyline, while Liberty is a -111 favorite.
Liberty vs. Buffalo Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Liberty
|30.7
|64
|23.3
|27
|54.7
|11
|Buffalo
|29.1
|59
|28.0
|86
|48.5
|12
Liberty vs. Buffalo Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, January 4, 2025
- Game time: 11 a.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Nassau, Bahamas
- Stadium: Thomas Robinson Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Liberty vs. Buffalo analysis on FanDuel Research.