Liberty vs Buffalo Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Bahamas Bowl 2024

In college football action on Saturday, the Liberty Flames play the Buffalo Bulls.

Liberty vs Buffalo Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Liberty: (-111) | Buffalo: (-108)

Liberty: (-111) | Buffalo: (-108) Spread: Liberty: -1.5 (-105) | Buffalo: +1.5 (-115)

Liberty: -1.5 (-105) | Buffalo: +1.5 (-115) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Liberty vs Buffalo Betting Trends

Against the spread, Liberty is 3-8-0 this year.

For the season, Liberty is 3-8 as 1.5-point or better favorites.

Out of 11 Liberty games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

Buffalo has beaten the spread six times in 11 games.

Buffalo has an ATS record of 3-4 as 1.5-point underdogs or greater.

Of 11 Buffalo games so far this season, eight have hit the over.

Liberty vs Buffalo Point Spread

Buffalo is an underdog by 1.5 points against Liberty. Buffalo is -115 to cover the spread, and Liberty is -105.

Liberty vs Buffalo Over/Under

Liberty versus Buffalo on Jan. 4 has an over/under of 52.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Liberty vs Buffalo Moneyline

Buffalo is a -108 underdog on the moneyline, while Liberty is a -111 favorite.

Liberty vs. Buffalo Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Liberty 30.7 64 23.3 27 54.7 11 Buffalo 29.1 59 28.0 86 48.5 12

Liberty vs. Buffalo Game Info

Game day: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Game time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Stadium: Thomas Robinson Stadium

