Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 8 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Minty Bets and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 8 game.

Week 8 Any Time TD Picks

Dolphins at Falcons

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Tyler Allgeier +145 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jets at Bengals

At the time of publication, any time touchdown odds for this game were not available. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Jets at Bengals betting odds to see the latest markets.

Browns at Patriots

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Hunter Henry +180 View more odds in Sportsbook

Giants at Eagles

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Theo Johnson +370 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bills at Panthers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Dawson Knox +380 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bears at Ravens

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Mark Andrews +195 View more odds in Sportsbook

49ers at Texans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer George Kittle +185 View more odds in Sportsbook

Buccaneers at Saints

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Cade Otton +185 View more odds in Sportsbook

Cowboys at Broncos

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jake Ferguson +170 View more odds in Sportsbook

Titans at Colts

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Tyler Warren +115 View more odds in Sportsbook

Packers at Steelers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jonnu Smith +240 View more odds in Sportsbook

Commanders at Chiefs

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Travis Kelce -110 View more odds in Sportsbook

