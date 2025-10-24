FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 8 NFL Game

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 8 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Minty Bets and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 8 game.

Week 8 Any Time TD Picks

Dolphins at Falcons

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Tyler Allgeier

Jets at Bengals

At the time of publication, any time touchdown odds for this game were not available. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Jets at Bengals betting odds to see the latest markets.

Browns at Patriots

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Hunter Henry

Giants at Eagles

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Theo Johnson

Bills at Panthers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Dawson Knox

Bears at Ravens

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Mark Andrews

49ers at Texans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
George Kittle

Buccaneers at Saints

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Cade Otton

Cowboys at Broncos

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jake Ferguson

Titans at Colts

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Tyler Warren

Packers at Steelers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jonnu Smith

Commanders at Chiefs

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Travis Kelce

