Kent State vs Western Michigan Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAC Tournament

The No. 3 seed Kent State Golden Flashes (21-10, 11-7 MAC) are squaring off against the No. 6 seed Western Michigan Broncos (12-19, 9-9 MAC) in the MAC tournament on Thursday at Rocket Arena, at 6:30 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kent State vs. Western Michigan Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Rocket Arena

Kent State vs. Western Michigan Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kent State win (85.4%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Kent State (-9.5) versus Western Michigan on Thursday. The total has been set at 142.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kent State vs. Western Michigan: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kent State has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Western Michigan has covered 15 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.

As a 9.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Western Michigan is 6-3 against the spread compared to the 5-4 ATS record Kent State racks up as a 9.5-point favorite.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered five times in 13 games at home, and they've covered seven times in 13 games when playing on the road.

The Broncos have performed better against the spread away (10-6-0) than at home (5-9-0) this season.

Against the spread, in conference action, Kent State is 8-10-0 this year.

Against the spread in MAC play, Western Michigan is 9-9-0 this year.

Kent State vs. Western Michigan: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kent State has come away with 18 wins in the 23 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Golden Flashes have a mark of 7-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -465 or better on the moneyline.

Western Michigan has a 6-14 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +360 or longer, the Broncos have gone 2-7 (22.2%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kent State has a 82.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Kent State vs. Western Michigan Head-to-Head Comparison

Kent State has a +178 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.8 points per game. It is putting up 74.1 points per game to rank 168th in college basketball and is giving up 68.3 per outing to rank 68th in college basketball.

VonCameron Davis leads Kent State, scoring 15.2 points per game (248th in the nation).

Western Michigan puts up 72.3 points per game (225th in college basketball) while allowing 76.1 per contest (297th in college basketball). It has a -120 scoring differential and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

Chansey Willis Jr.'s team-leading 17.0 points per game rank him 111th in the nation.

The Golden Flashes record 33.2 rebounds per game (105th in college basketball) while conceding 28.2 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.0 boards per game.

Delrecco Gillespie's 7.5 rebounds per game lead the Golden Flashes and rank 108th in college basketball action.

The Broncos are 73rd in the nation at 33.8 rebounds per game. That's 2.0 more than the 31.8 their opponents average.

Owen Lobsinger paces the Broncos with 6.5 rebounds per game (231st in college basketball).

Kent State averages 96.5 points per 100 possessions (158th in college basketball), while allowing 89.0 points per 100 possessions (70th in college basketball).

The Broncos' 91.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 285th in college basketball, and the 96.7 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 275th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!