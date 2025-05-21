How to Get WNBA League Pass (Including a Promo Code)

The 2025 WNBA season is in full swing, and there's more action than ever. With the addition of the Golden State Valkyries and an expanded 44-game schedule, there's even more basketball to watch!

WNBA League Pass is one of the best ways to enjoy live games and classic matchups. FanDuel now has a special offer for customers -- one month of WNBA League Pass on us!

What is WNBA League Pass?

WNBA League Pass is your ticket to the action, excitement, and talent of the WNBA -- wherever you are. With this subscription streaming service, fans can:

Watch every out-of-market game live (blackout restrictions apply)

(blackout restrictions apply) Catch full replays of finished games

of finished games Stream multiple games at once on web

on web Enjoy exclusive content and features, such as multi-game viewing

Whether you're following your favorite team or keeping up with rising stars across the league, WNBA League Pass brings the game to you, on your schedule.

Who Should Get WNBA League Pass?

If you want to experience the full WNBA season beyond your local broadcasts, WNBA League Pass is the best option. It’s perfect for fans who want to follow multiple teams or players, watch games live or on-demand, and stay connected to the league all season long.

Some games may not be available on League Pass due to national broadcast rights. These games will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, or Amazon Prime Video.

How to Get One Month of WNBA League Pass On Us

All FanDuel customers who bet $1 on the WNBA (before June 18th) will get a one-month trial of WNBA League Pass!

How to Get a WNBA League Pass Promo Code

Opt-In : Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account and opt into the promotion.

: Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account and opt into the promotion. Place a Bet: Place a $1+ wager on any WNBA market. Regardless of if your wager wins or loses, you will receive a promotion code for a one (1) month promotional subscription to WNBA League Pass, covered by FanDuel.

Place a $1+ wager on any WNBA market. Regardless of if your wager wins or loses, you will receive a promotion code for a one (1) month promotional subscription to WNBA League Pass, covered by FanDuel. Check Your Email: After qualifying for the promotion, you will receive an email with instructions to redeem your promotional subscription, and a link from which to do so.

After qualifying for the promotion, you will receive an email with instructions to redeem your promotional subscription, and a link from which to do so. Subscribe to WNBA League Pass: Subscribe to a WNBA League Pass subscription plan at wnba.com/leaguepass, which includes entering a valid payment method. Select Season Pass and enter your billing information. The promo code will be automatically at checkout.

After the initial one (1) month promotional period, your payment method will be automatically charged the standard monthly price of $12.99 of the applicable WNBA League Monthly Pass retail price (plus applicable tax).

You may cancel your WNBA League Pass Subscription at any time, and such cancellation will be effective at the end of the current billing cycle. No refunds. Cancel your WNBA League Pass subscription before the one-month promotional period ends to avoid charges.

See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

How Can I Bet On the WNBA?

Don't know where to start? FanDuel Sportsbook makes it easy to get in on the action with a wide range of betting options, including game outcomes, player props, and futures odds.

Want expert insights before placing your bets? Check out FanDuel Research for in-depth analysis and expert picks. Here are some popular player-specific markets to get you started:

