2025 Central Michigan Football Odds and Schedule
On Aug. 29, the Central Michigan Chippewas' 2025 season commences with a matchup versus San Jose State. The rest of the Chippewas' college football schedule can be found in the piece below.
Central Michigan 2025 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|@ San Jose State
|Aug. 29
|-
|Spartans (-11.5)
|51.5
|2
|@ Pittsburgh
|Sept. 6
|-
|-
|-
|3
|@ Michigan
|Sept. 13
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Wagner
|Sept. 20
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Eastern Michigan
|Sept. 27
|-
|-
|-
|6
|@ Akron
|Oct. 4
|-
|-
|-
|8
|@ Bowling Green
|Oct. 18
|-
|-
|-
Central Michigan 2025 Schedule Insights
- Based on their opponents' projected win total this season (64), the Chippewas have the 29th-easiest schedule in college football.
- The Chippewas will play seven teams in 2025 who played in a bowl game in 2024.
- In 2025, Central Michigan's schedule will see seven games against teams which had winning records a year ago, including zero games against teams that had nine or more wins and two games against squads with less than four wins in 2024.
Central Michigan Betting Insights (2024)
- Central Michigan put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread last season.
- Chippewas games went over the point total six out of 11 times last season.
- Central Michigan won two of the three games it was the moneyline favorite last season (66.7%).
