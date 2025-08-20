2025 Central Michigan Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

On Aug. 29, the Central Michigan Chippewas' 2025 season commences with a matchup versus San Jose State. The rest of the Chippewas' college football schedule can be found in the piece below.

Central Michigan 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ San Jose State Aug. 29 - Spartans (-11.5) 51.5 2 @ Pittsburgh Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Michigan Sept. 13 - - - 4 Wagner Sept. 20 - - - 5 Eastern Michigan Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ Akron Oct. 4 - - - 8 @ Bowling Green Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Central Michigan 2025 Schedule Insights

Based on their opponents' projected win total this season (64), the Chippewas have the 29th-easiest schedule in college football.

The Chippewas will play seven teams in 2025 who played in a bowl game in 2024.

In 2025, Central Michigan's schedule will see seven games against teams which had winning records a year ago, including zero games against teams that had nine or more wins and two games against squads with less than four wins in 2024.

Central Michigan Betting Insights (2024)

Central Michigan put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Chippewas games went over the point total six out of 11 times last season.

Central Michigan won two of the three games it was the moneyline favorite last season (66.7%).

