How to Bet A'ja Wilson Odds in the 2025 WNBA Season

For the first time since 2022, A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces will enter the WNBA season not as defending champs. After winning back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023, Wilson's Aces were ousted in the semifinals last season.

You certainly couldn't blame A'ja for Vegas' shortcomings, however. Wilson took home up her third WNBA MVP last season, setting career-best marks for points (26.9), rebounds (11.9), steals (1.8), and blocks (2.6) per game. A'ja followed that up with her third consecutive 20-point-per-game postseason and enters 2025 as the de facto best player in the league.

The Aces shook up Wilson's supporting cast in the offseason, parting ways with Kelsey Plum while adding former All-WNBA 1st Team guard Jewell Loyd. With Chelsea Gray fully healthy and Jackie Young still in the mix, A'ja Wilson and the Aces are certainly still among the WNBA's elite heading into 2025.

Do you have a hunch about the 2025 WNBA season? FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action with WNBA team futures and a full menu of season-long A'ja Wilson bets.

All odds below as of May 12th, 2025.

How to Bet A'ja Wilson

To bet on A'ja Wilson, first sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Then, navigate to the WNBA tab.

A'ja Wilson Odds

A'ja Wilson has the second-shortest odds to win the 2025 WNBA MVP at +230. Wilson is a three-time MVP winner (2020, 2022, 2024).

2025 WNBA MVP Odds Caitlin Clark +200 A'ja Wilson +230 Napheesa Collier +300 Breanna Stewart +1400 Sabrina Ionescu +2000 Satou Sabally +2400 Alyssa Thomas +4500 View Full Table ChevronDown

A'ja Wilson has the shortest odds to win the 2025 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year at +140. Wilson won Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 and 2023.

A'ja Wilson has -135 odds to be the regular season leading scorer (shortest).

(shortest). A'ja Wilson has +600 odds to be the regular season rebound leader (second-shortest).

Las Vegas Aces Odds

On top of A'ja Wilson odds, you can bet Las Vegas Aces futures with FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Aces have +380 odds to win the Championship .

. The Aces have +156 odds to reach the Finals .

. The Aces have -235 odds to reach the Semifinals.

The Aces have -130 odds to go over 30.5 regular season wins .

. The Aces have +300 odds to win 35+ games .

. The Aces have +310 odds to win the most regular season games in the WNBA.

The Aces have -10000 odds to make the Playoffs.

FanDuel Sportsbook also offers Las Vegas Aces Playoff Seed odds.

Sky Playoff Seed Odds No. 1 Seed +2000 No. 2 Seed +2000 No. 3 Seed +2000 No. 4 Seed +1600 No. 5 Seed +1200 No. 6 Seed +880 No. 7 Seed +610 View Full Table ChevronDown

Of course, this is just a taste of all the A'ja Wilson betting odds offered on FanDuel. Check out the WNBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook for a full menu of odds and check back during the season for individual game options!

Looking for WNBA betting opportunities? Check out the WNBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.