2025 Air Force Football Odds and Schedule

The Air Force Falcons' schedule for the upcoming 2025 campaign includes a compelling game against Boise State on Sept. 20. Below, you can see the rest of the Falcons' college football schedule.

Air Force 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Bucknell Aug. 30 - - - 3 @ Utah State Sept. 13 - - - 4 Boise State Sept. 20 - - - 5 Hawaii Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ Navy Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ UNLV Oct. 11 - - - 8 Wyoming Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Air Force 2025 Schedule Insights

Air Force will face the 13th-hardest schedule in college football, based on opponents' combined win total last season (86).

The Falcons are facing the 16th-hardest schedule this season (based on their opponents' projected win total this year).

In terms of toughness, using its MWC opponents' combined win total last season, Air Force will be facing the 63rd-ranked conference schedule this year.

The Falcons have seven teams who played in a bowl game last year on their schedule in 2025.

Air Force will play eight teams this season that finished above .500 in 2024. That schedule features four teams that put up nine or more victories and one squad with three or fewer wins last season.

Air Force Betting Insights (2024)

Air Force went 5-7-0 ATS last season.

The Falcons and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 12 times last season.

Air Force was favored on the moneyline four total times last season. They finished 2-2 in those games.

