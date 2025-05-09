FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
How to Bet Paige Bueckers Odds in the 2025 WNBA Season

Aidan Cotter
Paige Bueckers will make her WNBA debut for the Dallas Wings a little more than a month after winning a National Championship with UConn. She was subsequently taken with the No. 1 overall pick in April's WNBA draft where she'll look to have a Caitlin Clark-esque impact on her new franchise.

Now, we shouldn't expect Bueckers to replicate Clark's historic rookie season, though hopes are naturally still sky-high for the 23-year-old and Bueckers has the pedigree to live up to even the loftiest expectations.

The three-time 1st Team All-American and 2021 Player of the Year joins a Wings roster that features a career 20 point-per-game scorer in Arike Ogunbowale. Bueckers wasn't the only notable addition for Dallas; they acquired both NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington this offseason, and those four figure to spearhead the Wings attack this season.

Do you have a hunch about the 2025 WNBA season? FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action with WNBA team futures and a full menu of season-long Paige Bueckers bets.

All odds below as of May 9th, 2025.

How to Bet Paige Bueckers

To bet on Paige Bueckers, first sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Then, navigate to the WNBA tab and scroll right until you see the Paige Bueckers tab.

Here are the available Paige Bueckers WNBA Specials:

Paige Bueckers WNBA Specials
Odds
20+ Points In First 2025 WNBA Regular Season Game+155
25+ Points In First 2025 WNBA Regular Season Game+490
30+ Points In First 2025 WNBA Regular Season Game+1500
20+ Points Per Game In 2025 WNBA Regular Season+320
5+ Rebounds Per Game In 2025 WNBA Regular Season+140
5+ Assists Per Game In 2025 WNBA Regular Season+100
40+ Points in Any 2025 Regular Season game+750

Paige Bueckers Odds

Paige Bueckers Rookie of the Year Odds

Paige Bueckers is the favorite to win the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year award at -370 odds.

2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year
Odds
Paige Bueckers-370
Dominique Malonga+550
Sonia Citron+1400
Aneesah Morrow+3500
Kiki Iriafen+3500
Hailey Van Lith+4000
Ajsa Sivka+10000

Paige Bueckers MVP Odds

Paige Bueckers has +8000 odds to win the 2025 WNBA MVP. Only one player has ever won MVP as a rookie (Candace Parker, 2008).

2025 WNBA MVP
Odds
Caitlin Clark+200
A'ja Wilson+230
Napheesa Collier+300
Breanna Stewart+1400
Sabrina Ionescu+2000
Satou Sabally+3000
Alyssa Thomas+4000

Paige Bueckers League Leader Odds

  • Paige Bueckers has +5000 odds to be the regular season leading scorer.
  • Paige Bueckers has +7000 odds to be the regular season threes made leader.
  • Paige Bueckers has +21000 odds to be the regular season rebound leader.
  • Paige Bueckers has +10000 odds to be the regular season assist leader.

Dallas Wings Odds

On top of Paige Bueckers odds, you can bet Dallas Wings futures with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dallas Wings Championship Odds

  • The Wings have +6000 odds to win the Championship.
  • The Wings have +1600 odds to reach the Finals.
  • The Wings have +680 odds to reach the Semifinals.

Dallas Wings Win Total Odds

  • The Wings have -115 odds to go over 18.5 regular season wins.
  • The Wings have +114 odds to win 20+ games.
  • The Wings have +5500 odds to win the most regular season games in the WNBA (third shortest).

Dallas Wings Playoff Odds

  • The Wings have -102 odds to make the Playoffs.

FanDuel Sportsbook also offers Dallas Wings Playoff Seed odds.

Wings Playoff Seed
Odds
No. 4 Seed+1500
No. 5 Seed+1200
No. 6 Seed+920
No. 7 Seed+680
No. 8 Seed+570

Of course, this is just a taste of all the Paige Bueckers betting odds offered on FanDuel. Check out the WNBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook for a full menu of odds and check back during the season for individual game options!

Looking for WNBA betting opportunities? Check out the WNBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

