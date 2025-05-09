How to Bet Paige Bueckers Odds in the 2025 WNBA Season

Paige Bueckers will make her WNBA debut for the Dallas Wings a little more than a month after winning a National Championship with UConn. She was subsequently taken with the No. 1 overall pick in April's WNBA draft where she'll look to have a Caitlin Clark-esque impact on her new franchise.

Now, we shouldn't expect Bueckers to replicate Clark's historic rookie season, though hopes are naturally still sky-high for the 23-year-old and Bueckers has the pedigree to live up to even the loftiest expectations.

The three-time 1st Team All-American and 2021 Player of the Year joins a Wings roster that features a career 20 point-per-game scorer in Arike Ogunbowale. Bueckers wasn't the only notable addition for Dallas; they acquired both NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington this offseason, and those four figure to spearhead the Wings attack this season.

All odds below as of May 9th, 2025.

How to Bet Paige Bueckers

Here are the available Paige Bueckers WNBA Specials:

Paige Bueckers WNBA Specials Odds 20+ Points In First 2025 WNBA Regular Season Game +155 25+ Points In First 2025 WNBA Regular Season Game +490 30+ Points In First 2025 WNBA Regular Season Game +1500 20+ Points Per Game In 2025 WNBA Regular Season +320 5+ Rebounds Per Game In 2025 WNBA Regular Season +140 5+ Assists Per Game In 2025 WNBA Regular Season +100 40+ Points in Any 2025 Regular Season game +750 View Full Table ChevronDown

Paige Bueckers Odds

Paige Bueckers is the favorite to win the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year award at -370 odds.

2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year Odds Paige Bueckers -370 Dominique Malonga +550 Sonia Citron +1400 Aneesah Morrow +3500 Kiki Iriafen +3500 Hailey Van Lith +4000 Ajsa Sivka +10000 View Full Table ChevronDown

Paige Bueckers has +8000 odds to win the 2025 WNBA MVP. Only one player has ever won MVP as a rookie (Candace Parker, 2008).

2025 WNBA MVP Odds Caitlin Clark +200 A'ja Wilson +230 Napheesa Collier +300 Breanna Stewart +1400 Sabrina Ionescu +2000 Satou Sabally +3000 Alyssa Thomas +4000 View Full Table ChevronDown

Paige Bueckers has +5000 odds to be the regular season leading scorer .

. Paige Bueckers has +7000 odds to be the regular season threes made leader .

. Paige Bueckers has + 21000 odds to be the regular season rebound leader.

Paige Bueckers has +10000 odds to be the regular season assist leader.

Dallas Wings Odds

The Wings have +6000 odds to win the Championship .

. The Wings have +1600 odds to reach the Finals .

. The Wings have +680 odds to reach the Semifinals.

The Wings have -115 odds to go over 18.5 regular season wins .

. The Wings have +114 odds to win 20+ games .

. The Wings have +5500 odds to win the most regular season games in the WNBA (third shortest).

Dallas Wings Playoff Odds

The Wings have -102 odds to make the Playoffs.

FanDuel Sportsbook also offers Dallas Wings Playoff Seed odds.

Wings Playoff Seed Odds No. 4 Seed +1500 No. 5 Seed +1200 No. 6 Seed +920 No. 7 Seed +680 No. 8 Seed +570

