How to Bet Caitlin Clark Odds in the 2025 WNBA Season

Caitlin Clark's rookie season was nothing short of historic. She shattered the rookie assist, three-point, and turnover records while propelling the Indiana Fever to a .500 record and No. 6 seed in the playoffs.

After bowing out in the first round, the Fever went to work in the offseason. Indiana hired Stephanie White as their new head coach following her 55-25 stint with the Connecticut Sun the past two seasons.

They hit free agency and the trade market too, adding DeWanna Bonner (15.0 points per game in 2024), Natasha Howard (17.6), and Sophie Cunningham (8.3). Alongside Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston, the Fever are commanding a ton of buzz in the run-up to the season.

Do you have a hunch about the 2025 WNBA season? FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action with WNBA team futures and a full menu of season-long Caitlin Clark bets.

All odds below as of May 8th, 2025.

How to Bet Caitlin Clark

To bet on Caitlin Clark, first sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Then, navigate to the WNBA tab and scroll right until you see the Caitlin Clark tab.

Here are the available Caitlin Clark WNBA Specials:

Caitlin Clark WNBA Specials Odds 5+ Triple Doubles in the 2025 Regular Season +230 40+ Points in Any 2025 Regular Season Game -210 50+ Points in Any 2025 Regular Season Game +800 8+ Made Threes in Any 2025 Regular Season Game -160 10+ Made Threes in Any 2025 Regular Season Game +500 12+ Made Threes in Any 2025 Regular Season Game +1400 16+ Assists in Any 2025 Regular Season Game -240 View Full Table ChevronDown

Caitlin Clark Odds

Caitlin Clark has +200 odds to win MVP. Clark has the shortest odds to win the 2025 WNBA MVP.

2025 WNBA MVP Odds Caitlin Clark +200 A'ja Wilson +230 Napheesa Collier +300 Breanna Stewart +1400 Sabrina Ionescu +2000 Satou Sabally +3000 Alyssa Thomas +4000 View Full Table ChevronDown

Caitlin Clark has +350 odds to be the regular season leading scorer (second shortest).

(second shortest). Caitlin Clark has -120 odds to be the regular season threes made leader (shortest).

(shortest). Caitlin Clark has -400 odds to be the regular season assist leader (shortest).

Indiana Fever Odds

On top of Caitlin Clark odds, you can bet Indiana Fever futures with FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Fever have +380 odds to win the Championship (third shortest).

(third shortest). The Fever have +160 odds to reach the Finals (third shortest).

(third shortest). The Fever have -225 odds to reach the Semifinals (third shortest).

The Fever have +108 odds to go over 31.5 regular season wins .

. The Fever have -176 odds to win 30+ games .

. The Fever have +310 odds to win the most regular season games in the WNBA (third shortest).

The Fever have -10000 odds to make the Playoffs.

FanDuel Sportsbook also offers Indiana Fever Playoff Seed odds.

Fever Playoff Seed Odds No. 1 Seed +360 No. 2 Seed +360 No. 3 Seed +410 No. 4 Seed +520 No. 5 Seed +730 No. 6 Seed +1040 No. 7 Seed +1400

Of course, this is just a taste of all the Caitlin Clark betting odds offered on FanDuel. Check out the WNBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook for a full menu of odds and check back during the season for individual game options!

Looking for WNBA betting opportunities? Check out the WNBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.