How to Bet Caitlin Clark Odds in the 2025 WNBA Season
Caitlin Clark's rookie season was nothing short of historic. She shattered the rookie assist, three-point, and turnover records while propelling the Indiana Fever to a .500 record and No. 6 seed in the playoffs.
After bowing out in the first round, the Fever went to work in the offseason. Indiana hired Stephanie White as their new head coach following her 55-25 stint with the Connecticut Sun the past two seasons.
They hit free agency and the trade market too, adding DeWanna Bonner (15.0 points per game in 2024), Natasha Howard (17.6), and Sophie Cunningham (8.3). Alongside Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston, the Fever are commanding a ton of buzz in the run-up to the season.
All odds below as of May 8th, 2025.
How to Bet Caitlin Clark
Here are the available Caitlin Clark WNBA Specials:
Caitlin Clark WNBA Specials
Odds
|5+ Triple Doubles in the 2025 Regular Season
|+230
|40+ Points in Any 2025 Regular Season Game
|-210
|50+ Points in Any 2025 Regular Season Game
|+800
|8+ Made Threes in Any 2025 Regular Season Game
|-160
|10+ Made Threes in Any 2025 Regular Season Game
|+500
|12+ Made Threes in Any 2025 Regular Season Game
|+1400
|16+ Assists in Any 2025 Regular Season Game
|-240
Caitlin Clark Odds
Caitlin Clark MVP Odds
Caitlin Clark has +200 odds to win MVP. Clark has the shortest odds to win the 2025 WNBA MVP.
2025 WNBA MVP
Odds
|Caitlin Clark
|+200
|A'ja Wilson
|+230
|Napheesa Collier
|+300
|Breanna Stewart
|+1400
|Sabrina Ionescu
|+2000
|Satou Sabally
|+3000
|Alyssa Thomas
|+4000
Caitlin Clark League Leader Odds
- Caitlin Clark has +350 odds to be the regular season leading scorer (second shortest).
- Caitlin Clark has -120 odds to be the regular season threes made leader (shortest).
- Caitlin Clark has -400 odds to be the regular season assist leader (shortest).
Indiana Fever Odds
On top of Caitlin Clark odds, you can bet Indiana Fever futures with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Indiana Fever Championship Odds
- The Fever have +380 odds to win the Championship (third shortest).
- The Fever have +160 odds to reach the Finals (third shortest).
- The Fever have -225 odds to reach the Semifinals (third shortest).
Indiana Fever Win Total Odds
- The Fever have +108 odds to go over 31.5 regular season wins.
- The Fever have -176 odds to win 30+ games.
- The Fever have +310 odds to win the most regular season games in the WNBA (third shortest).
Indiana Fever Playoff Odds
- The Fever have -10000 odds to make the Playoffs.
FanDuel Sportsbook also offers Indiana Fever Playoff Seed odds.
Fever Playoff Seed
Odds
|No. 1 Seed
|+360
|No. 2 Seed
|+360
|No. 3 Seed
|+410
|No. 4 Seed
|+520
|No. 5 Seed
|+730
|No. 6 Seed
|+1040
|No. 7 Seed
|+1400
