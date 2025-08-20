2025 Texas State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

A glimpse at the Texas State Bobcats' upcoming 2025 schedule reveals an exciting matchup against Arizona State on Sept. 13. Below, you can find the rest of the Bobcats' college football schedule for the upcoming season.

Texas State 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Eastern Michigan Aug. 30 - Bobcats (-13.5) 57.5 2 @ UTSA Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Arizona State Sept. 13 - - - 4 Nicholls State Sept. 20 - - - 6 @ Arkansas State Oct. 4 - - - 7 Troy Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Marshall Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas State 2025 Schedule Insights

Texas State will have the 80th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (75).

In terms of difficulty, using its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season, Texas State will be facing the 95th-ranked conference schedule this year.

The Bobcats will see six teams on their schedule this year that made a bowl game in 2024.

Texas State will play seven games in 2025 against teams with winning records in 2024 (three of those teams won nine or more games and one of them collected three or fewer wins).

Texas State Betting Insights (2024)

Texas State won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

The Bobcats and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 12 times last season.

Texas State finished with a 7-5 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 58.3% of those games).

See more in-depth analysis about Texas State on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Texas State Bobcats on FanDuel today!