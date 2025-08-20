2025 Western Michigan Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

When the Western Michigan Broncos open their 2025 season on Aug. 29, they will square off against Michigan State. For the remainder of the Broncos' college football schedule, keep reading.

Western Michigan 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Michigan State Aug. 29 - Spartans (-19.5) 49.5 2 North Texas Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Illinois Sept. 13 - - - 4 Toledo Sept. 20 - - - 5 Rhode Island Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ UMass Oct. 4 - - - 7 Ball State Oct. 11 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Western Michigan 2025 Schedule Insights

In terms of toughness, using opponents' combined win total last season, Western Michigan will be playing the 80th-ranked schedule this year.

According to their opponents' projected win total this season (64), the Broncos have the 29th-easiest schedule in college football.

The Broncos will see six teams on their schedule this year that made a bowl game in 2024.

Western Michigan has seven games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2024, including three teams that had nine or more wins and two with less than four wins last season.

Western Michigan Betting Insights (2024)

Western Michigan went 5-8-0 ATS last season.

Last season, seven Broncos games went over the point total.

Western Michigan finished 4-1 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 80% of those games).

