2025 Georgia Tech Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' upcoming 2025 schedule includes what should be a difficult game against Georgia on Nov. 28. Find the rest of the Yellow Jackets' college football schedule below.

Georgia Tech 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Colorado Aug. 29 - Yellow Jackets (-3.5) 54.5 2 Gardner-Webb Sept. 6 - - - 3 Clemson Sept. 13 - Tigers (-9.5) 58.5 4 Temple Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Wake Forest Sept. 27 - - - 7 Virginia Tech Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Duke Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Georgia Tech 2025 Schedule Insights

Georgia Tech is facing the 27th-ranked schedule this season (based on opponents' combined win total last year).

In terms of toughness, using their opponents' projected win total this season, the Yellow Jackets will be facing the 92nd-ranked schedule this year.

Based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last season (57), Georgia Tech has the 42nd-ranked conference schedule in college football.

The Yellow Jackets will see nine teams on their schedule this season that made a bowl game in 2024.

Georgia Tech has nine games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2024. That schedule includes five teams that had nine or more victories and one squad with three or fewer wins last year.

Georgia Tech Betting Insights (2024)

Georgia Tech won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

A total of five of the Yellow Jackets' games last season went over the point total.

Georgia Tech won 66.7% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-2).

Find even more in-depth analysis about Georgia Tech on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on FanDuel today!