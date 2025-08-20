2025 Southern Miss Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

To open the 2025 campaign, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles play Mississippi State on Aug. 30. Below, you can look at the rest of the Golden Eagles' college football schedule for the upcoming season.

Southern Miss 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Mississippi State Aug. 30 - Bulldogs (-11.5) 60.5 2 Jackson State Sept. 6 - - - 3 Appalachian State Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Louisiana Tech Sept. 20 - - - 5 Jacksonville State Sept. 27 - - - 7 @ Georgia Southern Oct. 9 - - - 8 @ Louisiana Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Southern Miss 2025 Schedule Insights

Based on their opponents' combined win total last season (77), Southern Miss has the 62nd-ranked schedule in college football.

Based on their opponents' projected win total this year, the Golden Eagles will be facing the 77th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

Southern Miss is playing the 68th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last year).

The Golden Eagles have seven teams that made a bowl game last year on their schedule in 2025.

In 2025, Southern Miss' schedule will include seven games against teams which had winning records a year ago, including two games against teams that had nine or more wins and one game against squads with three or fewer wins in 2024.

Southern Miss Betting Insights (2024)

Southern Miss won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

Last season, five Golden Eagles games hit the over.

Southern Miss was listed as the moneyline favorite only one time last season, a game it won.

Check out more stats and analysis about Southern Miss on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on FanDuel today!