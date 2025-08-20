FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

2025 Southern Miss Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 Southern Miss Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

To open the 2025 campaign, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles play Mississippi State on Aug. 30. Below, you can look at the rest of the Golden Eagles' college football schedule for the upcoming season.

Southern Miss 2025 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Mississippi StateAug. 30-Bulldogs (-11.5)60.5
2Jackson StateSept. 6---
3Appalachian StateSept. 13---
4@ Louisiana TechSept. 20---
5Jacksonville StateSept. 27---
7@ Georgia SouthernOct. 9---
8@ LouisianaOct. 18---

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Southern Miss 2025 Schedule Insights

  • Based on their opponents' combined win total last season (77), Southern Miss has the 62nd-ranked schedule in college football.
  • Based on their opponents' projected win total this year, the Golden Eagles will be facing the 77th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.
  • Southern Miss is playing the 68th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last year).
  • The Golden Eagles have seven teams that made a bowl game last year on their schedule in 2025.
  • In 2025, Southern Miss' schedule will include seven games against teams which had winning records a year ago, including two games against teams that had nine or more wins and one game against squads with three or fewer wins in 2024.

Southern Miss Betting Insights (2024)

  • Southern Miss won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.
  • Last season, five Golden Eagles games hit the over.
  • Southern Miss was listed as the moneyline favorite only one time last season, a game it won.

Check out more stats and analysis about Southern Miss on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on FanDuel today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup