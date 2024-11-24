Heat vs. Mavericks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 24

Heat vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024

Sunday, November 24, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: KFAA and FDSSUN

The Dallas Mavericks (9-7) are 2.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Miami Heat (6-7) on Sunday, November 24, 2024 at Kaseya Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on KFAA and FDSSUN. The matchup has an over/under set at 220.5 points.

Heat vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -2.5 220.5 -144 +122

Heat vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (54%)

Heat vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Heat are 6-7-0 against the spread this season.

In the Mavericks' 16 games this year, they have nine wins against the spread.

This season, Heat games have hit the over seven times out of 16 chances.

Mavericks games this year have gone over the total in eight of 16 opportunities (50%).

Miami owns a worse record against the spread in home games (1-4-0) than it does on the road (5-3-0).

When playing at home, the Heat eclipse the over/under 40% of the time (two of five games). They hit the over more often in road games, exceeding the total in 62.5% of games (five of eight).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Dallas has a lower winning percentage at home (.556, 5-4-0 record) than on the road (.571, 4-3-0).

In terms of the over/under, Mavericks games have finished over three of nine times at home (33.3%), and five of seven away (71.4%).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 16.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Tyler Herro is averaging 24.2 points, 5.2 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 17.7 points, 4.9 assists and 5.3 boards.

Terry Rozier's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 38% from the field and 33.3% from downtown, with an average of 2 made treys.

Nikola Jovic is averaging 8.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 7.6 boards and 7.6 assists for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks receive 23.9 points per game from Kyrie Irving, plus 4.5 boards and 5.3 assists.

Daniel Gafford averages 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1 assists. He is making 70.8% of his shots from the field (first in league).

The Mavericks receive 13.1 points per game from Klay Thompson, plus 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Per game, Naji Marshall gives the Mavericks 10.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks.

